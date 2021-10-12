All section
Caste discrimination
Humanity Over Religion! Artistes Of Different Faiths Perform At Prayagraj Ramlila

Image Credit: Twitter/ ANI

Uplifting
Humanity Over Religion! Artistes Of Different Faiths Perform At Prayagraj Ramlila

Uttar Pradesh,  12 Oct 2021 12:38 PM GMT

" People love Mohammad Rafi just as much as Lata Mangeshkar. Actors have no religion. Everyone, regardless of faith or caste, can be an artiste," said Dilip Tiwari, dirctor of Pathar Chatti Ramlila Committee.

Setting an example of communal harmony, artistes belonging to different religions performed at the Ramlila organised by the Pathar Chatti Ramlila Committee in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Dilip Tiwari, the organistion's director told ANI that people from all religions performing together is an act of togetherness.

" People love Mohammad Rafi just as much as Lata Mangeshkar. Actors have no religion. Everyone, regardless of faith or caste, can be an artiste, " he added. Dharmendra, vice president of the Ramlila Committee, stated that this is one of the oldest committees in the city, having staged Ramlila for over a century. "There are no religious restrictions in this place. Everybody is welcome in the Ramlila, regardless of their religion or caste," he added.

A performer who is a participant in the programme, Huma Kamal, expressed her delight at being a part of it and stated that an artiste has no religion. "In this Ramlila, I am playing the characters of Trijata and Anusuiya. Here, people of all faiths contribute and engage. Everything is on an equal footing," she added.

Unity In Diversity

Though the current ruling dispensation has been accused of following a divide and rule policy, there are examples that prove otherwise. In July this year, images of Muslims and Hindus coming together to celebrate Eid al-Adha at the Taj Mahal in Agra went viral.

Also Read: Four Men Gangrape Dalit Woman At Gunpoint In UP; Opposition Demand Action

