Caste discrimination
Four Men Gangrape Dalit Woman At Gunpoint In UP; Opposition Demand Action

Credits: Wikimedia 

Trending
Four Men Gangrape Dalit Woman At Gunpoint In UP; Opposition Demand Action

Uttar Pradesh,  12 Oct 2021 7:00 AM GMT

None of the accused has been arrested. The opposition parties, including Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), have demanded justice and stringent action against the perpetrators. ASP chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad said that Dalit lives were in danger every moment in UP and the government has not taken the necessary steps to address the matter.

A Dalit woman, in her middle-age, was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint on Sunday, October 10, by four in a village near Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. So far, none of the culprits has been arrested.

The police have formed multiple teams with dog squads to investigate the matter.

According to The Indian Express report, the incident occurred in the early hours of the day, between 9:00 am-10:00 am, when the survivor was cutting grass for the cattle in the nearby field. The prime accused followed her to the field, dragged her, and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was admitted to a hospital the next day, and her condition is reported to be stable.

According to Deputy Commissioner Vrinda Shukla, the prime perpetrator is a drug addict and belongs to the same village. The role of the other three and the rest of the details will be unearthed after their arrest, Shukla added.

An FIR was filed against the rapists under relevant sections over the complaint of the woman's husband.

Opposition Parties Demand Justice

The incident has taken the storm, and the opposition parties, including Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), have raised their voice demanding justice and stringent action against the perpetrators.

"The gang-rape of a Dalit woman is extremely sad and shameful. BSP demands that the BJP government take strong action against the accused persons and give justice to the affected family," BSP Mayawati tweeted.

Congress leader Pankhuri Pathak met the survivor's family in Delhi. ASP chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad called out the state government for failing to protect women.

"The barbarians have no fear of the law. Law and order have completely failed in UP. Dalit lives are in danger every moment, and the incompetent government remains a mute spectator," he had tweeted.

Also Read: Two Dalit Women Stopped From Playing Garba In Vadodra; No Arrests Yet

