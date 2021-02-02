Andhra Pradesh: Woman Sub-Inspector Carries Dead Body Of Unidentified Person For 2 Kms After Locals Refuse To Help

K. Sirisha, a sub-inspector at the Kasibugga Police Station in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district has won the hearts of many and earned praises after a video went viral where she was seen going beyond the call of duty and carrying the body of an unidentified person for over 2 km to perform the last rites.

#Watch: A female police officer serving in the @APPOLICE100 helps to transport an unidentified body in Srikakulam district. pic.twitter.com/QH8zuf8pws — NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) February 1, 2021

According to a report by The Hans India, the incident took place at Adavikotturu village which is on the outskirts of Palasa town on Monday, February 1. The sub-inspector was informed about the unclaimed dead body lying on a field when she rushed to the spot to inspect it.



Reports mention that the officer had asked the locals to perform the last rites but they refused and denied help in carrying the body to the burial ground which was located at a distance of over two kilometres from where the body was found.

Without a second thought, the officer decided to carry the body to the burial ground and perform the rites.

On learning about the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Amith Bardhar and Director General of Police Gautam Sawan lauded the humanity displayed by the woman inspector.





