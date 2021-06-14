Andhra Pradesh Woman Among Top 30 In UN Panel For Spreading Awareness On Marine Pollution

40-year-old Deepika Tadi, a resident of Andhra Pradesh, was among one of the top 30 members to represent their country on the global oceans forum, a United Nations partnership platform, to share the story of her village's contribution in mitigating ocean plastic pollution.

The programme was hosted by the United Nations Divison for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea, Office of Legal Affairs, in partnership with Oceanic Global.

Representing India On A Global Forum

A resident of Antarvedi of Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, Tadi, works for the 'Antarvedi Zero-Waste Initiative', launched by the waste management company, Green Worms. The organisation has been working towards reducing plastic waste from the country's coastal areas and its initiative to protect the vulnerable regions is in association with the Smart Village Movement, The New Indian Express reported. tit

Green Worms shared Tadi's video on preventing pollution and helping to restore biodiversity in aquatic ecosystems to the United Nations on the occasion of World Ocean's Day on June 8. They announced her selection among the top 30 people selected by the UN for spreading awareness about pollution and its adverse effects on marine life. She was among the few speakers participating in the online event by the forum.





"Never thought I would get an opportunity to represent India. But I am glad that I could address these issues on a global platform as everyone needs to understand and be aware of these issues," Tadi told The New Indian Express.



Director of the Smart Village Movement, Andhra Pradesh, YS Michael, lauded Tadi's contribution to the initiative and said she had set an example for everyone to move towards environmental consciousness.

Speaking to the media, Michael informed that the initiative began after the team collaborated with the University of California for a cleanliness and sanitation drive and hired Deepika in their group. Michael says the team has received a positive response from citizens who had actively participated in the movement.

"Our team works on finding problems in several villages and strives to solve them. As part of cleanliness and sanitation, it came to our mind that we can start this initiative in Antarvedi as it attracts tourists and thus sees a problem of plastic accumulation and its impact on marine life," the media quoted him as saying.

Tadi's story has also been featured on the government's official website.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan shared her story on Twitter and congratulated her for representing the country on the global forum.

I congratulate Ms.Tadi Deepika, a native of #Antarvedi in East Godavari dist for unique opportunity received by her to represent India in a virtual meeting being organised by #UnitedNationsOrganistion (@UNO) on the occasion of #WorldOceansDay2021. — Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (@BiswabhusanHC) June 8, 2021

