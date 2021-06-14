NHRC Directs Centre, Arunachal Pradesh Govt To Ensure Human Rights Of Villagers In Border Areas

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the Centre, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Arunachal Pradesh government's Chief Secretary and Secretary, directing them to ensure the fundamental human rights of the villagers living in India-China border of the state.

The rights body passed the order on a petition filed by human rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy. According to him, there are nearly 600 villagers deprived of their basic human rights. To date, they do not have access to essentials, including drinking water, playgrounds, schools, health care centres, proper roads, Anganwadi centres and places for public parks. News agency ANI reported.

"There are no provisions for the citizens for their livelihood, skill development or self-employment, etc.," the media quoted Tripathy as saying.

Seeks 2018 Report On Open Hearing Commission

NHRC has also sought the 2018 report of the open hearing commission that took place at Itanagar on May 25. The proposal for the development and infrastructure in the border area amounted to ₹4,690 crore. At the time, the commission had sent the report by the then Special Secretary to the Centre and Home ministry to take cognisance of the issue.

The state government has earlier submitted multiple reports stating its efforts to address the issues and develop infrastructure in the said areas.

The right's body has also asked the state's present Special Secretary, Planning and Investment Division, to submit the current status in the matter.

According to the media report, the proposal has received in-principle approval to construct the frontier railway from the Central government and the department of expenditure.

