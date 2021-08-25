Andhra Pradesh Cops Pool Money To Fill Deadly Potholes, Re-lay Roads

The potholes problem in India remains an inconspicuous issue. The deadly depression on the road has claimed several lives. Last year, around 3,564 accidents occurred due to this, compared to 4,775 and 4,869 in 2019 and 2018.

Besides, the traffic congestion due to potholes is another issue, leading to massive wastage of fuel.

Several good samaritans come forward and take them upon themselves to repair the roads when nothing seemed to solve the problem, including the government.

A similar case happened in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada. The police personnel took it upon themselves to respond to the residents' appeals and the deadly depressions at the Nuzvid highway, The New Indian Express reported.

Shared Finance To Repair Roads

Speaking to the media, Nuzvid DSP B Srinivasulu informed that the said routes are accident-prone areas and have reported many cases earlier. The DSP said 30 per cent of mishaps usually take place on the three roads.

The station house officers (SHO) of various police stations identified the potholes and other accident-prone areas, put together a detailed report, and submitted it to the DSP.

They then shared the expense and started the repair work. The team also repaired the roads connecting the highway, including Vissannapeta, Mylavaram, Agiripall, and areas within the station limits.

Many construction workers extended their helping hands and willingly donated labour to help the team. Many youngsters were also roped in for the repair works.

"Some of them actively participated in flash mob programs, creating awareness among locals about road safety, the officer shared, reported The New Indian Express.

Up till Monday, the team filled 25 potholes.

Govt Unresponsive

The locals had approached the administration several times describing their ordeal and the condition of roads in their areas and villages but received no response. The cops acknowledged their plight and decided to put an end to the recurring problem.

"It is not our duty to fill potholes, but we did this with the help of some construction workers who voluntarily came forward to make the travel comfortable for commuters and avert road accidents," the DSP told The New Indian Express.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh To Have Its First Sports University; State Will Adopt 2 Games