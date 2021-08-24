All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
Uttar Pradesh To Have Its First Sports University; State Will Adopt 2 Games

Credits: Facebook (MYogiAdityanath), Times of India 

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Uttar Pradesh To Have Its First Sports University; State Will Adopt 2 Games

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Uttar Pradesh,  24 Aug 2021 11:40 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The university will be named after hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. One of the games adopted is wrestling, and the other is yet to be finalised by the Sports department.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

In a bid to spearhead the sporting ambitions and develop the sports environment in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government will be setting up a sports university in Meerut. The institution will be named after hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

Apart from building a university, the state will also adopt two games for the next 10 years. While one is wrestling, the other is yet to be finalised by the Sports department.

Uttar Pradesh is the second state after Odisha to adopt a game. Odisha sponsored the Indian hockey team for over a decade and provided all the facilities for the game.

In addition, open gyms are being built in each gram panchayat. For wrestling, the state government will build an academy in Lucknow.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath confirmed the development during the felicitation ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Medallists at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, reported The Indian Express. Thousands of youth attended the event.

The government not only awarded the state players but all the athletes who brought medals home. The administration also rewarded the coaches and other staff associated with the players.

"For state players, the government used to reward 6 crore for the gold medal, 4 crore for silver and 2 crore for the bronze. In team games, each player was given 3 crore for gold, Rs 2 crore for silver and Rs 1 crore for bronze. But, these sportspersons played for India, and as our moral duty, we decided to give Rs 2 crore to the gold medalists, Rs 1.5 crore for silver and Rs 1 crore for the bronze medalists," the minister was quoted as saying.

Recently, Odisha approved Sports Infrastructure Development Project worth ₹693.35 crore, under which 89 multi-purpose indoor stadiums will be built in the next 18 months.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Bangle Seller Who Was Thrashed Booked For Harassment

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Uttar Pradesh 
Sports University 
wrestling 
tokyo olympics 2020 
meerut 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X