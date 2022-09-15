All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Andhra Medico Helps Deliver Baby On Moving Train, Receives Praises By Railway Authorities And Netizens

Image Credits: Twitter

Uplifting

Andhra Medico Helps Deliver Baby On Moving Train, Receives Praises By Railway Authorities And Netizens

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar  (Digital Journalist) 

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Andhra Pradesh,  15 Sep 2022 10:39 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

With no equipment and just a few disinfectants in hand, this medical student managed to help a couple deliver their first child on board the Duronto SuperFast Express train. The healthy new-born would be able to avail free train travel for the rest of her life.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

K Swathi Reddy, a 23-year-old house surgeon from the GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, was in for a surprise when she boarded the Duronto SuperFast Express train on September 13. Travelling onboard with her as a co-passenger was a pregnant lady who unexpectedly went into labour.

Panicking to find help, her husband approached Swathi, unknown to the fact that she was a medical student. Acting on time, Swathi attended the emergency and helped the mother with her prime delivery. Having assured the new parents that she is a medico, she helped them out along with the cooperation of the railway staff.

Delivered Between Stops

The train had left the Vijayawada station at around 1 pm, and the mother had gone into labour by 3:30 pm. It was a worrying situation for the new parents as the Duronto Superfast Express train did not have any stops between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Seeking help from their co-passengers, they were lucky to have Swathi to assist.

The house surgeon, who has been practising with the gynaecology department for over a month and a half, was able to calm down the parents and tend to the delivery. Swathi told the Logical Indian that the baby's head was half-out when she had come to help, and the mother was too exhausted to push any further. The mother was able to deliver the healthy baby safely within three to four minutes, with Swathi aiding her in pushing out the baby.

Swathi expressed the relief everyone on the train bogie felt soon after they heard the baby's first cry. However, her duty did not end there, and she waited for about 50 minutes for the mother to deliver the placenta. The placenta usually takes around 30 minutes to be delivered, but in the absence of proper medical equipment, Swathi waited patiently by the mother's side.

The baby was quickly draped up with clean and warm towels that were provided by the railway employees, and the train was halted for further medical assistance at the Anakapalle station. The mother and the baby were shifted to the nearby NTR Government Health Hospital, and Swathi helped them throughout until the mother was taken to the gynaec and the baby to a paediatrician.


Both the mother and baby were reported to be healthy, and the railway officials announced that the baby girl would avail free train travel for the rest of her life.

Gratitude To Many

Swathi, who was overwhelmed by the praises she had been receiving since the delivery, conveyed her gratitude to her professors at GITAM University and her parents. She said that while she had practical experience with the gynaecology department, it was rather rare to have attended a normal delivery. Most deliveries that she was a part of required Caesarean, so it was a first for her to have helped deliver a baby normally without any medical equipment.

Six months left into the completion of her course, this particular delivery would remain a cherished memory for her. Her act continues to pour in praises from many, including the Telangana IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, president of Telugu Desama party Chandrababu Naidu, and the railway officials.



Also Read: Chhattisgarh: Home Guard Personnel Helps Tribal Woman Deliver Baby In Rain-Hit Bijapur District

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Child delivery 
Duronto Superfast 
Medical Student 
GITAM University 
Pregnant woman 

Must Reads

My Story: 'I Have Only Seen Losses In My Life & Beating Challenges Have Been My Journey'
Pilgrims Made To Do Sit-Ups For Offering Roadside Namaz In UP, Let Go By Cops After Apology
Through Technology-Led Solutions & Social Initiatives, Know How This Entrepreneur Envisions To Build Healthier & Happier World
Andhra Medico Helps Deliver Baby On Moving Train, Receives Praises By Railway Authorities And Netizens
Similar Posts
Heres How This Non-Profit Is Turning Mumbai Into Kindness Capital Of India
Uplifting

Here's How This Non-Profit Is Turning Mumbai Into Kindness Capital Of India

Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Dakshina Kannada Govt School Sells Areca Nut To Buy Bus, Ensures Safe Transportation For Students
Uplifting

Dakshina Kannada Govt School Sells Areca Nut To Buy Bus, Ensures Safe Transportation For Students

The Logical Indian Crew
Hats-Off! Internet Lauds Cop For Assists Specially-Abled Man On Train In Tamil Nadu
Uplifting

Hats-Off! Internet Lauds Cop For Assists Specially-Abled Man On Train In Tamil Nadu

The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala Woman Resumes Education After Six Decades, Takes Class 10 Exams At 73
Uplifting

Kerala Woman Resumes Education After Six Decades, Takes Class 10 Exams At 73

The Logical Indian Crew
Cash-Yielding Cultivation: Computer Engineer Turns To Farming In Barren Lands, Earns Huge Profit
Uplifting

Cash-Yielding Cultivation: Computer Engineer Turns To Farming In Barren Lands, Earns Huge Profit

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X