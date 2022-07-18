Chhattisgarh: Home Guard Personnel Helps Tribal Woman Deliver Baby In Rain-Hit Bijapur District

Coming out as a saviour for a pregnant tribal woman, a team of Home Guard personnel in Chhattisgarh's rain-hit Bijapur district helped her deliver a baby on the banks of a swollen river on Sunday July 17, police said.

At the time when the Home Guard jawans were alerted about Sarita Gondi, they were involved in the rescue work in the rain-affected areas of the district. The tribal woman had to be shifted to a sub-health centre for delivery in the morning, a senior official said.

According to the Times Now report, the woman began to experience labour pains even as the soldiers were shifting her to a rescue boat to carry her across a river near Jhorgaya village in Gangaloor tehsil of the district, he said.

Administration Received Information About The Woman

The district administration had received a call from the family of Gondi, who was in the advanced stages of pregnancy, seeking help to cross a river that flows along the village to reach a sub-health centre, he said.

According to an NDTV report, the river was overflowing due to heavy downpours in the region over the last few days, the official said.

The administration alerted the Home Guard office in Bijapur, following which the rescue team swung into action, he said.

Woman Gave Birth On Stretcher

Due to the absence of basic facilities, the tribal woman's family had brought her to the river bank on an indigenous bamboo stretcher. On reaching there, the Home Guard rescue team tried to move her to a boat when she went into labour, the official said.

Gondi gave birth on the stretcher itself, and both the newborn and the mother were taken across the river on a rescue boat and admitted to the sub-health centre in Reddy village, he said. The woman and newborn were said to be fine, the official added.

