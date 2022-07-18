'Har Ghar Tiranga': To Celebrate 75th Independence Day, Over 3 Crore Tricolours Will Be Hoisted Across UP

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, on July 17, stated all the preparations for the approaching 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of India next month have been completed. On the occasion, 3.18 crore tricolours will be hoisted across the state.

Preparation For 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Completed

The Chief Minister participated in a video conference with Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister and G Kishan Reddy, the Union Culture Minister, concerning the programme under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The CM stated the UP government had concluded its preparations for the programme, scheduled to be held between August 13 and 15 as part of 'Independence Week' celebrations from August 11 to 17, reported NDTV.

3.18 Crore Tricolours Would Be Hoisted In UP

According to an official spokesperson, Yogi Adityanath informed that a total of 3.18 crore tricolours would be hoisted in the state, of which 2.68 crore are to be upheaved at houses and 50 lakh in government, non-government offices and other commercial institutions in UP.

The flags will be sent to all district headquarters by July 31. Further, the tricolour distribution centres will also be set up at every Anganwadi centre, primary health centre and school within the state.

The CM said during the meeting that the process of buying flags is being done by the UP's Cottage, Small and Medium Industries Department. Further, more than 1.18 crore flags are being made in the state through self-help groups, Non- Government Organisations (NGOs) and private sewing centres.

Besides, a song titled 'Jayghosh' has also been composed for the celebrations.

Over 20 Crore Tricolours Would Be Hoisted In India

According to an official statement, through public participation, more than 20 crore tricolours would be hoisted atop the houses for three days, from August 13 to 15. Government and private establishments will also be involved, reported NDTV.

The central government has made arrangements for the production of three types of flags, and they will be available at post offices, and people would also be able to buy the tricolour online.

Also Read: Know About 'Indian Independence Act', Which Partitioned British India Into Two Dominions