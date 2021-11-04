Anand Mahindra Reveals Words He Used To Boost Moral Of An 'Exhausted' Elon Musk

Indian billionaire businessman and the chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, on November 3 recalled the time when he shared a few words of wisdom with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk after the Canadian entrepreneur recently revealed that heavy work and stress were taking a severe toll on him.

Taking to Twitter, Mahindra revealed that even he can't believe that nearly three years ago he had sent Musk a "morale-boosting" message and now the 50-year-old is worth more than $300 billion.

'Believe In Your Own Story'

"Hard to believe I felt the need to send @elonmusk a morale-boosting message just 3 years ago, when he was exhausted & suspected worse was to come. Now worth over $300bn; wealthier & more successful than any businessperson ever. The lesson? Never give up. Believe in your own story," Mahindra said while quote-tweeting his own tweet from August 2018.

Hard to believe I felt the need to send @elonmusk a morale-boosting message just 3 years ago, when he was exhausted & suspected worse was to come. Now worth over $300bn;wealthier & more successful than any businessperson ever. The lesson? Never give up. Believe in your own story. https://t.co/T0k6azUvo5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 3, 2021

During an interview with The New York Times back in 2018, Musk had revealed what an "excruciating" year he had and that "worst is yet to come" in his personal life.

The 66-year-old Mahindra, who has over 8 million followers on Twitter, had responded to the interview and tagged Musk in it as well. "Hang in there @elonmusk. Your factory is now humming at a brisk clip. The world needs inspirational innovators like you," he had tweeted.

Hang in there @elonmusk Your factory is now humming at a brisk clip. The world needs inspirational innovators like you... https://t.co/VHGk3gLmYt — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 18, 2018

The Richest Man On The Planet

In January 2021, Musk successfully surpassed Amazon head Jeff Bezos and became the world's richest man on the planet. The personal wealth of Musk has skyrocketed over the past year with an eight-fold surge in the shares of Tesla, which has turned into the most valuable carmaker on the planet.

Also Read: Elon Musk Ready To Spend $6 Billion To 'End World Hunger' If UN Comes Up With Right Plan