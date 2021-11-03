Elon Musk Ready To Spend $6 Billion To 'End World Hunger' If UN Comes Up With Right Plan

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk pitched a new challenge towards the United Nations (UN) while responding to United Nations World Food Program (WFP) director David Beasley, who told news outlet CNN that a one-time payment of 2% wealth of Musk or any other billionaires can help solve world hunger. Musk, in a way, agreed to the statement but stated that he will share the money only if the UN comes up with the right investment plan.

Musk took to Twitter and responded to a tweet by Dr Eli David, co-founder of a cybersecurity company, and said: "If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it." David had shared a screenshot of the above-mentioned article mentioning Beasley and some snark on the World Food Program's work trying to eradicate global hunger.

If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

Musk, who is the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, currently has a total net worth of more than $300 billion, and as per Beasley, 2 per cent of this wealth - which is approximately around $6 billion - will "help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don't reach them. It's not complicated."

UN Responds

Later on, Beasley shared a clarification tweet and wrote: "We've never said $6B [billion] would solve world hunger. This is a one-time donation to save 42 million lives during this unprecedented hunger crisis. The $8.4B you refer to covers what we needed to reach 115 million people in 2020 with food assistance. We need $6B plus NOW on top of our existing funding requirements due to the perfect storm from the compounding impact of Covid, conflict and climate shocks."

.@elonmusk! Headline not accurate. $6B will not solve world hunger, but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid/conflict/climate crises. — David Beasley (@WFPChief) October 31, 2021

Furthermore, he then went on add, "Let's talk: It isn't as complicated as Falcon Heavy, but too much at stake to not at least have a conversation. I can be on the next flight to you. Throw me out if you don't like what you hear!"

.@elonmusk With your help we can bring hope, build stability and change the future.



Let's talk: It isn't as complicated as Falcon Heavy, but too much at stake to not at least have a conversation. I can be on the next flight to you. Throw me out if you don't like what you hear! — David Beasley (@WFPChief) October 31, 2021

Surprised by the response from the WFP director himself, Musk responded by saying, "Please publish your current & proposed spending in detail so people can see exactly where money goes."

.@elonmusk Instead of tweets, allow me to show you. We can meet anywhere—Earth or space—but I suggest in the field where you can see @WFP's people, processes and yes, technology, at work. I will bring the plan, and open books. — David Beasley (@WFPChief) November 1, 2021

