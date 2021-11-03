All section
Elon Musk Ready To Spend $6 Billion To End World Hunger If UN Comes Up With Right Plan

Photo Credit: Pexels and Wikimedia

Trending
Others/World,  3 Nov 2021 6:28 AM GMT

Elon Musk agreed to make a 2% contribution of his total wealth, approximately $6 billion, to the World Food Program (WFP) but only under one condition.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk pitched a new challenge towards the United Nations (UN) while responding to United Nations World Food Program (WFP) director David Beasley, who told news outlet CNN that a one-time payment of 2% wealth of Musk or any other billionaires can help solve world hunger. Musk, in a way, agreed to the statement but stated that he will share the money only if the UN comes up with the right investment plan.

Musk took to Twitter and responded to a tweet by Dr Eli David, co-founder of a cybersecurity company, and said: "If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it." David had shared a screenshot of the above-mentioned article mentioning Beasley and some snark on the World Food Program's work trying to eradicate global hunger.

Musk, who is the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, currently has a total net worth of more than $300 billion, and as per Beasley, 2 per cent of this wealth - which is approximately around $6 billion - will "help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don't reach them. It's not complicated."

UN Responds

Later on, Beasley shared a clarification tweet and wrote: "We've never said $6B [billion] would solve world hunger. This is a one-time donation to save 42 million lives during this unprecedented hunger crisis. The $8.4B you refer to covers what we needed to reach 115 million people in 2020 with food assistance. We need $6B plus NOW on top of our existing funding requirements due to the perfect storm from the compounding impact of Covid, conflict and climate shocks."

Furthermore, he then went on add, "Let's talk: It isn't as complicated as Falcon Heavy, but too much at stake to not at least have a conversation. I can be on the next flight to you. Throw me out if you don't like what you hear!"

Surprised by the response from the WFP director himself, Musk responded by saying, "Please publish your current & proposed spending in detail so people can see exactly where money goes."

