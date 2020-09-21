Anand Mahindra Gifts Tractor To Bihar Man Who Dug 3 Km-Long Canal In 30 Years

Reethu Ravi
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has gifted a tractor to Laungi Bhuiyan, who single-handedly dug out a three-kilometre long canal in Gaya, Bihar to irrigate his parched farmlands.
On Saturday, September 19, the business tycoon had reposted a tweet about Bhuiyan in which a journalist had requested Anand to gift a tractor to the man.
"Laungi Manjhi of Gaya spent 30 years of his life digging a canal. He still doesn't want anything, except a tractor. He told me that if he receives a tractor, it will be of great help. @anandmahindra I reckon Mahindra would feel proud to honour this man," the user tweeted in Hindi.
In response, Anand had tweeted, "We at @MahindraRise would consider it an honour to have him use our tractor."
A day later, Anand again took to Twitter to confirm that Bhuiyan had received the tractor.
"You & your team are simply the best @hsikka1 Can't believe I proposed gifting Laungi Bhuiyan—Bihar's 'CanalMan"—a tractor only yesterday morning & by late yesterday evening you had delivered it to him! Well done, & my gratitude to our dealer partner as well," Anand tweeted.
The Mahindra Group chairman also shared a picture of Bhuiyan standing in front of the tractor.
"Anand Mahindra saw a tweet of Laungi Bhuiyan and said I will be fortunate to give him a tractor. Following this, the area office received a mail to gift Laungi a tractor," Siddhinath Vishwakarma, Mahindra dealer in the area told ANI.
"I am fortunate to be a part of the moment. I feel proud to be a native of Gaya as people like Laungi live here," he added.
Upon receiving the tractor, Bhuiyan said that he never dreamt of receiving one and added, "I am very happy today."
