Anand Mahindra Gifts Tractor To Bihar Man Who Dug 3 Km-Long Canal In 30 Years

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has gifted a tractor to Laungi Bhuiyan, who single-handedly dug out a three-kilometre long canal in Gaya, Bihar to irrigate his parched farmlands.

On Saturday, September 19, the business tycoon had reposted a tweet about Bhuiyan in which a journalist had requested Anand to gift a tractor to the man. "Laungi Manjhi of Gaya spent 30 years of his life digging a canal. He still doesn't want anything, except a tractor. He told me that if he receives a tractor, it will be of great help. @anandmahindra I reckon Mahindra would feel proud to honour this man," the user tweeted in Hindi. In response, Anand had tweeted, "We at @MahindraRise would consider it an honour to have him use our tractor."

उनको ट्रैक्टर देना मेरा सौभाग्य होगा। As you know, I had tweeted that I think his canal is as impressive a monument as the Taj or the Pyramids. We at @MahindraRise would consider it an honour to have him use our tractor. How can our team reach him @rohinverma2410 ? https://t.co/tnGC5c4j8b — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 19, 2020

A day later, Anand again took to Twitter to confirm that Bhuiyan had received the tractor.

"You & your team are simply the best ⁦⁦@hsikka1⁩ Can't believe I proposed gifting Laungi Bhuiyan—Bihar's 'CanalMan"—a tractor only yesterday morning & by late yesterday evening you had delivered it to him! Well done, & my gratitude to our dealer partner as well," Anand tweeted.

You & your team are simply the best ⁦⁦@hsikka1⁩ Can't believe I proposed gifting Laungi Bhuiyan—Bihar's 'CanalMan"—a tractor only yesterday morning & by late yesterday evening you had delivered it to him! Well done, & my gratitude to our dealer partner as well. pic.twitter.com/EFCBsrgPq2 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 20, 2020