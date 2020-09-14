Bihar: Man Digs 3 Km-Long Canal In 30 Years To Irrigate Parched Fields In Kothilawa Village

In an effort to take rainwater coming down from nearby hills to fields of Kothilawa village in Lahthua area of Gaya in Bihar, a man has dug a three-kilometre long canal in a span of 30 years.

"For the last 30 years, I would go to the nearby jungle to tend my cattle and dig out the canal. No one joined me in this endeavour... Villagers are going to cities to earn a livelihood but I decided to stay back," Bhuiyan added.

Laungi Bhuiyan, who single-handedly dug out the canal in Gaya, told ANI , "It took me 30 years to dig this canal which takes the water to a pond in the village."

Bihar: A man has carved out a 3-km-long canal to take rainwater coming down from nearby hills to fields of his village, Kothilawa in Lahthua area of Gaya. Laungi Bhuiyan says, "It took me 30 years to dig this canal which takes the water to a pond in the village." (12.09.2020) pic.twitter.com/gFKffXOd8Y

Situated around 80 km away from Gaya district headquarters, Kothilwa village is surrounded by dense forest and mountains and is marked as a refuge for Maoists.



The residents of Gaya depend on farming and animal husbandry as their major source of livelihood. During the rainy season, the water falling from the mountains would flow into the river. Bothered by this, Bhuiyan decided to carve out a canal.

Bhuiyan's work, which has benefitted the villagers and their fields has been praised by the local residents.

Patti Manjhi, a local resident said, "He has been carving out the canal for the last 30 years that too single-handedly. This will benefit a large number of animals and to irrigate the fields as well. He is not doing it for his own benefit but for the entire area."

"A lot of people will benefit here. People are now getting to know him because of his work," Ram Vilas Singh, a teacher who resides in Gaya said.