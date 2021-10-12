Super 30 Fame Anand Kumar Joins Japanese Initiative To Transform School Education

Mathematician Anand Kumar has joined a Japan-based online company, "I'm Beside You", which aims to redefine the school education system by making tailor-made classes for students. The company, which started last year aims to take the Super 30 fame teacher's innovative skills to millions of students globally, following his popularity in Japan. It has included the best teaching brains worldwide and has enabled online communication and education based on each individual's personality. The objective is to make the whole society a borderless school and cater to every individual's needs as unique and irreplaceable.

Aim To Help 1.4 Billion Indians

Wataru Kamya, the President of I'm Beside You, said, "He has been roped in for the unique initiative to reach out to millions of students. This project symbolises the Japan-India collaboration in the Corona era, in which two Japanese startups collaborate with world-famous educator Anand Kumar". The Economic Times reported that the company's President further added that they had positioned India as the most important base for global; service development and would continue to take on the challenge of providing services to more than 1.4 billion people in India. Hence, the collaboration with Kumar was essential.

Super 30 Initiative For Super 30

President Kamya mentioned the company and said that the larger objective of I'm Beside You is to make society a whole school. The world-famous educator Anand Kumar is best known for his Super 30 initiative, which had a magnificent success rate in transforming the lives of 30 children from unprivileged backgrounds for the entrance exam of one of India's most prestigious institutions, the Indian Institute of Technology.

