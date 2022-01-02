Indian-Origin Restaurateur In London Gets 'Order Of British Empire' Award For Selfless Service

An Indian-origin restaurateur cum philanthropist in London named Amritpal Singh Maan made his name on the United Kingdom's New Year's Honours List. He was bestowed this honour by the Queen for providing over 200,000 meals to the needy during COVID-19, earning him the prestigious Order of the British Empire award for his services.

Fondly known as 'Amrit Maan', he is highly famous in the British Sikh community. Maan is the MD of a restaurant named 'Punjab' started by his great-grandfather in London's Covent Garden. It was established in 1946 and became the country's first Punjabi restaurant.



Donning Several Hats

Amrit Maan dedicated his life towards a worthy cause. His services during the pandemic are well-documented. He donated £ 1 million worth of meals to the needy around London during landmark community events.

Besides running the famous restaurant in the bustling city, Maan also works as a solicitor. He provided pro-bono services to several victims and gave legal advice to small and flourishing businesses.





Literally honoured - Amrit Maan OBE! Thank you for all the messages of congratulations. This is for those that came before me and inspired the spirit of seva in me and the many I've worked alongside who strive to make a difference. pic.twitter.com/pb1KmKzn3K — Amrit S Maan OBE (@amritmaanldn) January 1, 2022

A proud Sikh, Amrit Maan has championed his community's cause on many occasions and projects. He formed a social enterprise to promote British Punjabi artists and be a trustee for organisations such as The Sharan Project, Khalsa Academies Trust, etc.



OBE Award Strengthens Resolve

Getting recognised for your selfless service by the country is no mean feat. Amritpal Singh Maan is beyond thrilled on receiving the prestigious honour.

"I feel truly humbled to have received this honour for services to charity and community. Seva, selfless service for the community has been the ethos of our family business since it was founded. I accept this honour not just for me but on behalf of the generations that came before who made huge sacrifices, took chances, and shared their spirit with me," quoted ANI.



Furthermore, Maan adds that the award has only strengthened his resolve to make the world a better place. He wants to bring more visibility to the Sikh community and be the perfect role model for everyone around him.



