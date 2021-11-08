British Sikh Army Officer Sets On Adventure To Complete South Pole Expedition

A British Sikh Army officer and physiotherapist, Captain Harpreet Chandi, is all set to embark on a journey to the South Pole. Called 'Polar Preet', she is currently in Chile where she will retrieve all the necessary equipment for the upcoming trek in Antarctica. Preparing to battle -50 degrees and a wind speed of up to 60 mph, Chandi aims to become the first Indian-origin woman to achieve the feat.

As reported by a UK Government press release, Chandi will be on her own during the expedition. She will be pulling a 90kg sled or pulk in the gruelling weather conditions. In order to train for this, she was in Greenland for around 27 days to warm up and get used to the bitter cold conditions that Antarctica has to offer. Chandi did rigorous workout sessions, such as carrying heavy tyres, in order to make herself strong and prepare for the upcoming trek.





Captain Harpreet Chandi will soon be embarking on a monumental 700-mile trek to the South Pole, enduring temperatures of minus 50 degrees Celsius and wind speeds of up to 60mph. Find out more about how 'Polar Preet' has been preparing: 👉 https://t.co/xPWkrQwXii @BritishArmy pic.twitter.com/gJrJx0J2Cd — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 22, 2021

Gearing Up To Make History

NDTV reports that Chandi's journey will last for close to 50 days. She has been planning for around two years now. During this time, she wants everyone to join her as she will share a live-tracking map and a daily voice blog to tell the world about her adventure. On October 21, she spoke at a launch event in London's The Shard to explain her preparations.

Along with her equipment, Chandi will also take a small cooker, freeze-dried food, and special clothes for the expedition. Her pulk is named after her niece named Simran whereas her skies are named after Karanveer, her nephew. "This is a solo expedition but I'm not doing this alone. So many people have helped me get there," she said in an Instagram post.





As of now, there are very few female trekkers who have done this. By achieving this, Chandi hopes to be a role model for women around the world, especially those belonging to the desi community. "Hopefully doing something that pushes me so far out of my comfort zone will inspire others to believe in themselves and push their boundaries. It is time to add more names, diversity, and to make history," she said.

Captain Harpreet Chandi became a part of the army in 2008. With no prior interest in hiking, it was only when she took part in 'Adventurous Training' that piqued her interest in the same. Not just the South Pole, she also aims to do a solo and unsupported trip of the continent, from coast to coast.

Also Read: Two Indian Teenagers Honoured In London For Their Essays On COVID-19



