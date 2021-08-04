Amid Rise In Canine Parvovirus, This Chennai Dispensary Is Vaccinating Stray Dogs

For the past few weeks, Chennai has witnessed heavy rainfall occasionally, which has led to the increase in canine parvovirus cases reported in the city since June.

Canine Parvovirus

Canine parvovirus, commonly known as parvo, is one of the most contagious viruses dogs could contract and is more prevalent among puppies and adolescent ones.

Over time, it has become a threat to the life of the canines, as it is hard to kill once infected dogs shed it. Fortunately, it is preventable with proper vaccination - the parvo vaccine.

But stray dogs are left to fend for themselves and suffer from a lack of proper veterinary treatment. However, this Chennai-based animal dispensary has taken it upon itself to vaccinate these living beings.

Vaccinate, Rehabilitate Strays

Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary has been working to address this gap for years. The dispensary is home to hundreds of dogs and tries its best to provide them with the best lives, The New Indian Express reported.

To avoid the spread of infection among stray, the clinic has been vaccinating them against the virus.

Speaking to the media, the dispensary's senior veterinarian, R Sooraj Mohan, informed that the virus is endemic in South India. Even vaccinated dogs carry the virus in their system, the doctor added. He said the virus spreads through contact, and there has been an increase in the number of cases, almost 25 each day.

For the infected ones who aren't vaccinated, the dispensary provides fluids and drugs essential for recovery. The fluids and medicines help the canine stop vomiting, as the virus severely affects the digestive tract.

Among puppies and adolescent dogs, the former recovers faster, Mohan added. "The first shot is given when the pup is 45 days old. It's a weak form of the virus that helps the body produce antibodies. It helps them fight the virus when they get the infection," he said, reported The New Indian Express.

Earlier, the dispensary covered nearly 500 strays between July 21-25, and currently, they have inoculated 350 dogs.

Not only dogs, but the dispensary also caters to cats, horses, donkeys, cows, bulls, and many other animals. It regularly provides vaccinations; handles wound cases, tick fever cases, and maggot infections. This care doesn't just stop with dogs.

The animals who are victims of road accidents, the staff picks and rehabilitates them. Currently, they have around 250 in-patient animals. After treating, they release them back from where they were found.

