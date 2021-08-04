'Bizarre, Unacceptable': Student Leaders On MP Govt's Rule Denying Admission To Students With Criminal Charges

Any student facing criminal charges will be barred from enrolling in a college or university, the higher education department of Madhya Pradesh announced. This comes amid the admission process that started instated on Sunday, August 1.



According to the Hindustan Times report, nearly 1.17 million students are expected to enroll in higher education. The department has directed principals of all the institutions to follow the 48-page new rule book released last month, on July 15.

Students are required to submit declarations stating that there are no pending cases against them. Anyone found guilty, vandalising college properties, misbehaving with the staff, faculty, or peer group will not be provided admission.

Denying Constitutional Right To Education

The new rules didn't go down well with the student leaders, calling it bizarre and unacceptable. Students Federation of India State Secretary Ajay Tiwari said the government earlier prohibited student union elections for protesting against government initiatives, and the current development seems unbearable.

To name a few, many students participated in protests related to the three farm laws, inflation, corruption, citizenship, etc., for which many were even booked under stringent acts.

Tiwari said it would be equal to denying the constitutional right to education for the students booked and put behind bars for protesting, besides hindering their right to protest and dissent.

Member of the National Students Union of India, Gopil Kotwal, said the rules would prevent students from emerging as leaders representing colleges. "Most of the leaders, without political background, rose due to active participation in student politics. Now the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)-led state government does not want colleges to produce good leaders," he claimed, reported Hindustan Times.

Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) state secretary Praveen Sharma said the new rules would end student politics. The rules also deny the chance to the accused to improve and change the course of their lives through the education medium.

Exception For Student Leaders

The student leaders of different unions took exception to the new rules, claiming they could be falsely charged or targeted due to the ideological differences between the parties they represent.

