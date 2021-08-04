16-Yr-Old Payal Birhor Becomes First From Jharkhand's Tribal Community To Clear Class 10 Exams

A 16-year-old tribal girl from the Birhor community of Jharkhand became the first from her community to clear the Class 10 examinations. The state declared the results on Sunday, August 1.

Payal Birhor, daughter of Andhnu Birhor, became the first Birhor girl in the community to pass the examinations in the second division. This is a huge source of encouragement for the tribe residing in the Hazaribag district, which has only countable members now, with 36 Birhor tandas (groups), The Indian Express reported.

Congratulating Birhor on her accomplishment, Hazaribag Deputy Commissioner Aditya Kumar Anand said it was an achievement for the district, as the tribal girls and boys are not motivated to attend classes despite several efforts.

Anand assured to assist Birhor and other girls of the community pursuing education. The state government is providing financial aid to these students in pursuing higher education, he added.

District Administration's Support

A student of Pariyojna Ucha Vidyalaya in Kandsar village in Katkamsandi Block of Hazaribag cleared her examination in the second division. After looking at her great interest in pursuing higher studies and specialising in a field, the district administration has decided to help Birhor enroll in the best of the institutions.

Applauding Birhor for her achievements, the head of the village rewarded the girl as a token of appreciation.

The parents conveyed their gratitude to the school Principal, Upendra Narayan Singh, for providing constant guidance to Birhor. Speaking to the media, the 16-year-old said she would encourage more girls from the community, especially those who dropped out, to complete their education for a brighter future.

Birhor Tribe Of Jharkhand

The Birhor tribe are primarily forest people and traditionally nomadic (largely considered hunters and food gatherers).

They belong to the Austro- Asiatic Mundari group. The word means - Bir (forest) and Hor (man).

Most of them reside in Hazaribag, where their population is about 11,000. Many are settled in Ranchi and Singhbhum as well. They also live in other states, including Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal.

Incentives For The Community

Professor Vinod Ranjan, who teaches tribal education in Hazaribag's Vinobha Bhave University, told the media that the tribe had been provided several incentives and facilities to send their children to schools. Despite the efforts, they are in less number and a few who attended dropped out midway and opted for their community-based work of rope-making, hunting, etc.

