Recognition For Community Service! Indian-Origin Sikh Man Wins Australian Of The Year Award

Caste discrimination
Image Credits: Turban 4 Australia

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Jayali Wavhal

Writer: Jayali Wavhal

Others/World,  17 Nov 2022 10:52 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

The 41-year-old Amar Singh's contribution to supporting the community during drought, floods, the COVID-19 pandemic and bushfires was recognised while bestowing him the honour.

The New South Wales government, on November 3, honoured a 41-year-old Indian-origin Sikh volunteer with the 2023 New South Wales Australian of the Year Award. Amar Singh's contribution to supporting the community during drought, floods, COVID-19 pandemic and bushfires was recognised while bestowing him the honour.

The national award celebrates and acknowledges the achievements of community members while emphasising the significance of service to the country. Singh, along with three other recipients of the award, will attend the national award ceremony in Canberra in January next year to receive the honour.

Passion For Serving The Community

Amar Singh founded the charity organisation Turbans 4 Australia seven years ago. With him serving as the president, the organisation and its volunteers work towards helping the displaced, vulnerable and those most affected by natural calamities.

A press release issued by the New South Wales government and quoted by NDTV says, "Every week, Turbans 4 Australia package and distribute up to 450 food and grocery hampers to people experiencing food insecurity in Western Sydney. Turbans 4 Australia has delivered hay to farmers experiencing drought; supplies to flood victims in Lismore and bushfire-impacted people on the South Coast; food hampers to the isolated and vulnerable during COVID-19 lockdowns."

Singh moved to Australia when he was a teenager and found passion in serving the community. He volunteered during the Sydney 2000 Olympic games, Invictus games, Gold Coast commonwealth games and several others.

He has stated that his charity organisation is now a national charity with a charity van running in Queensland's Brisbane and a warehouse in Victoria's Thomastown.

Victim Of Ethnic Slurs

Amar Singh has been a target of several ethnic and racial slurs because of his beard, turban and ethnic origins. However, the 'local hero' has not stopped hate from serving the community selflessly. Instead, the racial discrimination he was a target of has inspired him to follow the teachings of his Sikh faith and help people regardless of their religion, race, social status or ethnicity.

The 41-year-old is now a key advocate of multiculturalism and social cohesion who believes in treating everyone with love, kindness and respect.

He believes that helping others should not be limited by religion, language or cultural background. He said, "As a humbled Sikh, I hope that our team will continue to promote charity, compassion and multiculturalism for many years to come."

Also Read: Bridging Gap! Assam Reconstitutes Thana-Level Nagrik Committee To Ensure Police-Public Coordination

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jayali Wavhal
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Jayali Wavhal
