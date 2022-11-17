Bridging Gap! Assam Reconstitutes Thana-Level Nagrik Committee To Ensure Police-Public Coordination

To ensure better connection and more transparency between the community liaison groups and the police force, the Assam government on Wednesday decided to bring back the Thana-level Nagrik Committees. Once reconstituted, these committees will work towards delivering citizen-centric services more speedily while enhancing the responsive time of the police force.

The decision to revive the committees was taken by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a cabinet meeting held in the state capital, Guwahati.

Bridging Gap Between Police & Public

The Nagrik Committees will function as a bridge between the community liaison groups spread across several districts in the state and their respective police stations. Any citizen-centric services that need immediate attention or help with implementation will be the responsibility of the committees.

Moreover, their presence requires the police force to be more accountable towards the citizens, thus leading to smoother operations and interactions, timely delivery of resolutions for any citizen grievances, and fewer incidents of alleged misbehaviour.

The committees will also be helping in the provision of information and community feedback for improving policing and raising awareness among the masses about important issues that plague society.

Focus On Increasing Administrative Efficiency

With the aim of strengthening the organisational structure and increasing administrative efficiency, the state government has taken several decisions pertaining to the state's legislative and executive pillars, reports The Print.

Assam Civil Services (ACS) will now have 72 additional temporary posts of Senior Grade - I officers, ensuring increased administrative efficiency while also raising the employment numbers in the state. In line with the Second National Judicial Pay Commission recommendations, the cabinet has also approved revising the pay structure of judicial officers of the subordinate judiciary. Moreover, remuneration to elected members of the state's Panchayati Raj Institutions was also approved by the cabinet.

Besides the changes in the administrative wing, the state is also focusing on promoting and strengthening community values. For this, land at Modopi Cha Bagicha in Chariduar has been allocated to Guwahati's Hare Krishna Movement for setting up a centralised community kitchen and school for underprivileged children.

