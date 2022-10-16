Air Force Wives Welfare Association Sets Guinness World Record By Knitting Woollen Caps For Needy

On its 62nd anniversary, the Air Force Wives Welfare Association (AFWWA) created a Guinness World Record by knitting 41,541 woollen caps. Nearly 3,000 members of the AFWWA contributed to completing the task in three months using over four tonnes of wool. Under the Knittathon drive, the woollen caps will be donated to underprivileged people across the country ahead of the winter season.

The culmination of the event was celebrated today on occasion of the AFWWA Day & was attended by Hon'ble RM Shri @rajnathsingh & Hon'ble Smt @smritiirani.



A world record was set, as recognised by Guiness World Records,when the caps were put on display at the location.@GWR pic.twitter.com/cuicVVJKuJ — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 15, 2022

The announcement of the new record was made on Saturday (October 15) by the adjudicator at the Guinness World Record, Rishi Nath. He handed the official citation to the president of AFWWA, Neeta Chaudhari, who empowered and encouraged the wives of air warriors to engage in productive activity.

Women's Contribution To Indian Society

At the event, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, was present with other dignitaries who lauded the efforts of women. In her address, the minister also recalled the contribution made by a group of villagers, mostly women, in repairing the airstrip Bhuj which was damaged in shelling by the Pakistan forces in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) chief, Marshal VR Chaudhari and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited the venue and congratulated the AFWWA members for their tremendous contribution towards achieving the record.

The woollen caps made by the AFWWA members were displayed in the verdant lawns of the auditorium, some on wooden frames and others on the grass. The woollen caps in huge quantity have fetched a world record title to the Indian Air Force, and it will also contribute towards a cause of protecting the underprivileged in society from the winter season.

