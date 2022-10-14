Logistics Performance Index 2022: Gujarat, Andhra Among 'Achievers' In Logistics Performance

In ensuring the ease of logistics services, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and 13 other states and Union Territories (UTs) have come out as 'achievers.' The ranking of states has been done based on their performance in the logistics index chart 2022, part of the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) 2022 report.

Releasing the report on Thursday (October 13), the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, said that India has the potential to save ₹10 million per year by redesigning and developing the logistics efficiency through PM GatiShakti and similar initiatives.

According to the LEADS 2022 report, other states which emerged as 'achievers' are Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Punjab, Odisha, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Haryana. Taking a break from the past, the states have not been ranked in order. This time, they have been allotted the title of achievers, fast movers, and aspirers.

Apart from states in the achievers category, Kerala, Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Puducherry, and Rajasthan have been titled 'fast movers' states. In the aspirers' category, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram, Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, and Nagaland have received a mention.

PM GatiShakti- National Development Plan

The PM GatiShakti national development plan completed its one year on Wednesday (October 12). It mandates that different departments get associated with each other to execute the development work of infrastructure projects, especially to reduce logistics costs.

While releasing the report, the minister said, "PM GatShakti will also help in bringing down the cost to single digits in the coming years," reported Financial Express. Last month, Prime Minister also launched national logistics policy to ensure hassle-free transportation of goods across the country at a reasonable cost.

According to officials, the government aims to reduce the country's logistics cost from 13-14 per cent (now) to 8 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) in the next five years. To improve the logistics services in the country, the logistics performance index plays a crucial role as it brings the best states under the spotlight, intending to inspire other states.

