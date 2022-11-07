Meet Afreen Hyder, Taekwondoin From Kashmir Who Has Been Kicking Stereotypes All Her Life

Afreen Hyder is the first female Taekwondo athlete from Srinagar, Kashmir, who aspires to represent India at the Olympics 2024. The 22-year-old has gained international recognition while shining in the valley over the past few years.

Hyder said, "I never considered taking up Taekwondo professionally. When I watched kids practising Taekwondo in class, I thought it was fascinating. So decided to exercise as well. In 2010, I took home my first-ever national medal—a gold medal—and since then, it has been my passion."

Aims For The 2024 Paris Olympics

The young Taekwondoin moved from Srinagar to Jammu in 2014 and held a Bachelor of Arts degree. She decided to become a full-time athlete in the 11th grade after realising that academics were not her thing. She now holds the number one player ranking in India and has competed in many international competitions.

When questioned about her present goals, she responded that she would be preparing for the World Championships. Eventually, she wanted to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to the Times of India.

She stated, "Sports give me a chance to establish a name for myself. I want to accomplish something worthwhile where I can put all my effort to use and gain recognition for my nation and myself; therefore, I plan to compete in the upcoming Olympics."

Taekwondo And Its Progress For Girls In J&K

Many women in Jammu and Kashmir have achieved popularity and notoriety because of sports. Women are prioritising sports even more as they understand that it is through sports that their potential is acknowledged. Even though the state may still need all the necessary facilities, they are growing daily.

Hyder underlined the funds' issues and remarked, "The issue we have is the disparity in the amount of money granted to the male and female teams. If all athletes are treated equally by the financial system, I am confident women will outshine men in sports.

