Madhya Pradesh: Aadhaar Reunites Missing Son With Jabalpur Family After 10 Years

An 18-year-old specially-abled boy, who had gone missing at the age of eight from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and had started living in Maharashtra's Nagpur, was reunited with his family with the help of his Aadhaar details.

The man, identified as Aman, was handed over to his biological parents on June 30.

Missing For More Than A Decade

Sharath Damle, the man who had been looking after Aman all these years in Nagpur, told the media that the boy was rescued from the railway station when he was around eight years old and was brought to their orphanage by the police.

According to TOI, Aman had gone to school with his sister but did not return home. Nobody knew how he ended up in a different state.



"He is mentally challenged and is unable to speak properly. We named him Aman as he could only utter 'Amma Amma'. He stayed in the orphanage till 2015. But after the facility shut down, Aman had no one to look after him, so we brought him home and since then he had been living with us as a family member. I have one daughter and a son," Damle said, reported FreePressJournal.

Aadhar Helps In Reuniting The Family

Damle stated that Aman's school required his Aadhaar card details for his Class 10 examination. However, when Damle tried applying for it, the system would refuse to accept the biometric details of Aman who was slightly impaired in speech and mental abilities.

"After that, I approached the UIDAI office in Nagpur's Mankapur area, where the center manager found that Aman's Aadhaar registration had already been done and his real name was Mohammed Aamir, which ultimately helped us in tracing his family," he told PTI.

The center manager of Aadhaar Seva Kendra in Mankapur, Anil Marathe, said that Damle had approached his office for Aman's Aadhaar registration on June 3.

"We tried to register his name several times, but due to the biometric issues, it was not happening. So, with the help of UIDAI's technical center in Bengaluru and the regional office in Mumbai, we were successful in getting his Aadhaar details based on his biometric details," Marathe said, reported The Times of India.



They found that his Aadhar registration had already been completed in 2011 in Jabalpur and that in fact, his real name was Mohammed Aamir, he added. "The photos of Aman and Mohammed Aamir also matched," Marathe said.



He said that Damle had told him that Aman was found at the railway station 10 years ago and had since been living as his family member.

One-Of-A-Kind Reunion

Aman's parents, visited the Damle family in Nagpur and after following all the procedures, he was handed over to them on June 30, Marathe added.



Damle said that although it was hard for him and his family to hand over Aman to his parents, they were also happy for their reunion.

Also Read: Free Food For COVID Vaccine Shot! Chandigarh Vendor's Offer Raises Spirits





