Free Food For COVID Vaccine Shot! Chandigarh Vendor's Offer Raises Spirits

Lip-smacking Chole Bhature is the option for the people of Chandigarh who get their COVID vaccination.
A hawker at Sector-29 B's Rehri Market in Chandigarh has won hearts with his efforts for encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by offering a free plate of 'Chole-Bhature' for anyone who receives the jab, Jagran reported.
He has hung cardboard next to his bicycle, which reads, "Get the vaccination for corona and enjoy one plate of 'Chola-Bhatura'. Over 50 people visit his stall after getting the vaccine to eat a plate of delicious food.
The vendor's initiative has come as a great sense of responsibility, as many people in India are still hesitant to get vaccinated. The common refrain that people carry is that the virus is prevalent in urban areas and not the rural ones. Misinformation and side-effects of the vaccine is another fear people have.
Amid all this, this hawker's initiative to motivate people is of significant importance.
VP Singh Badnore, UT Administrator and Governor of Punjab appreciated his efforts and conveyed gratitude for his actions.
More than four lakh people in the country have succumbed to the deadly virus since the outbreak So far, more than 37 lakh people have received vaccination across the country. Though thousands of people are getting the jab in Chandigarh, the Union Terrirotry's Health department has set a target to cover all 7.12 lakh eligible beneficiaries by July end.
