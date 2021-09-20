All section
Caste discrimination
A Matter Of Dignity: In Madhya Pradesh, Midday Meals Will Now Be Served On Dining Tables

Credits: Pixabay 

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

"A Matter Of Dignity": In Madhya Pradesh, Midday Meals Will Now Be Served On Dining Tables

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Madhya Pradesh,  20 Sep 2021 6:40 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-09-20T12:31:25+05:30

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

They will be made of cement and concrete, and the surface is out of stones and granites. A sum of ₹ 50,000 is allocated to each school and is being carried out under MGNREGA.

Government schools in Madhya Pradesh will now have dining tables installed on their premises for students, who earlier sat on the ground/mats, to have their mid-day meals. The government has launched a scheme for the same and will establish the first one in the state's Guna district.

Rural Development Minister Mahendra Sin¹gh Sisodia was the person behind this idea. Late year, he had mentioned setting up benches for meals that can also be used for classes. He said it was the best way to serve meals in a dignified manner and not have students sit on tarpaulin sheets for meals, The Indian Express reported.

'Will Raise School Standards'

It will also raise school standards and help students to have well-groomed personalities, he added. The authorities will also teach the students the primary use of cutleries, napkins, etc., along with a brief set of instructions when the meals are served.

So far, 20 schools have been covered, out of the government's target of 100 schools under 80-gram panchayats.

They will be made of cement and concrete, and the surface is out of stones and granites. A sum of 50,000 is allocated to each school and is being carried out under MGNREGA.

Also Read: 'Samta Nyay Kendra': Legal Clinic For Transgender Persons Kicks Off In Chandigarh

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Madhya Pradesh 
Midday Meals 
Dining Tables 
MGNREGA 

