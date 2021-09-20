"A Matter Of Dignity": In Madhya Pradesh, Midday Meals Will Now Be Served On Dining Tables

Government schools in Madhya Pradesh will now have dining tables installed on their premises for students, who earlier sat on the ground/mats, to have their mid-day meals. The government has launched a scheme for the same and will establish the first one in the state's Guna district.

Rural Development Minister Mahendra Sin¹gh Sisodia was the person behind this idea. Late year, he had mentioned setting up benches for meals that can also be used for classes. He said it was the best way to serve meals in a dignified manner and not have students sit on tarpaulin sheets for meals, The Indian Express reported.

'Will Raise School Standards'

It will also raise school standards and help students to have well-groomed personalities, he added. The authorities will also teach the students the primary use of cutleries, napkins, etc., along with a brief set of instructions when the meals are served.

So far, 20 schools have been covered, out of the government's target of 100 schools under 80-gram panchayats.

They will be made of cement and concrete, and the surface is out of stones and granites. A sum of ₹ 50,000 is allocated to each school and is being carried out under MGNREGA.

