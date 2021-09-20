All section
Samta Nyay Kendra: Legal Clinic For Transgender Persons Kicks Off In Chandigarh

Image Credits: Punjab News Express

Chandigarh,  20 Sep 2021 5:51 AM GMT

Panel lawyers and paralegal volunteers will be deputed on need-based assignments in the clinic, which will function every Wednesday and Saturday. Through this clinic, transgender persons will be given legal aid services, legal awareness training, linkages and capacity building services.

In a bid to create an inclusive society, a legal aid clinic for transgender persons has been set up in Chandigarh's New Indira Colony in Manimajra. The District Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh, in association with Chandigarh State Aids Control Society and its partner NGO, Association of Professional Social Workers and Development Practitioners (APSWDP) has started the clinic called "Samta Nyay Kendra" that will help the community on various legal matters.

Panel lawyers and paralegal volunteers will be deputed on need-based assignments in the clinic, which will function every Wednesday and Saturday. Moreover, those appointed as paralegal volunteers would belong from the transgender community itself, Hindustan Times reported.

Transgender People To Be Given Legal Aid Services

Justice Jaswant Singh, judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court-cum- Executive Chairman, State Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh inaugurated the facility on Sunday, September. "In a case, the Supreme Court declared transgender people as the 'third gender'. Therefore, it becomes essential to make every effort that people from this section get access to multidimensional services and feel included as part of mainstream society," he was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Justice Singh added that there is a need to sensitise all stakeholders, including the judiciary, about the specific needs of such people. Through this clinic, the transgender persons will be given legal aid services, legal awareness training, linkages and capacity building services.

Gurbir Singh, district and sessions judge-cum-chairman, DLSA, said that the clinic is a step towards ensuring that the fundamental rights granted under the Constitution of India are equally applicable and accessible to members of the third gender.

Also Read: BHU Researchers Discover Bacteria That Can Kill Toxic Metal In Water


X
X