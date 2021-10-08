All section
6-Yr-Old Indian Origin Girl Wins Prestigious UK PMs Award For Climate Action

Uplifting
6-Yr-Old Indian Origin Girl Wins Prestigious UK PM's Award For Climate Action

India,  8 Oct 2021 11:39 AM GMT

Aleesha Gadhia, a climate activist and mini ambassador for UK-based non-profit Cool Earth, has raised more than GBP 3,000 for the organisation.

A six-year-old Indian origin girl has bagged the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's daily Points of Light award for campaigning to raise awareness of deforestation and climate change issues.

Aleesha Gadhia, a climate activist and mini ambassador for UK-based non-profit Cool Earth, has raised more than GBP 3,000 for the organisation. It works alongside rainforest communities to halt deforestation and lobbies businesses to create more sustainable practices.

Besides campaigning, she has also set up a climate change club at her school and motivates others to take care of the environment by including activities like litter picking and planting more trees.

"I feel very excited and delighted to have won this award. I am so grateful and honoured to have Prime Minister Boris Johnson to award and write a letter to me. I never thought I would bag such award," Gadhia said, as reported by The New Indian Express.

1,755th Person To Receive This Award

With this, Gadhia becomes the 1,755th person to receive the prestigious award launched in 2014 to recognise individuals making a difference in their communities.

"Climate change is a very important issue, and I hope raising awareness will overcome this problem. Thank you to everyone who supported me through this journey, including my teachers Mrs Heatlie and Mrs Wandand. Thank you to Cool Earth for choosing me their first youth ambassador," she added.

The young climate activist had written hundreds of letters and emails to some of the UK's largest companies as well as some influential people and encouraged them to take climate action.

Earlier this year, Gadhia has also started a Just Giving online fundraiser page where she raised GBP 3,400 for Cool Earth with her 80-km scooter challenge, which received the backing of Queen Elizabeth II and environmentalist Sir David Attenborough.

"I will try my best to save the rainforests. All the money raised will be used to make Earth a greener planet," she said of her fundraising drive.

"We are very proud of our daughter, she has done tremendous work over the past year for someone so young. She has inspired all of us and we hope she continues on this great journey," her parents, Kiran and Pooja Gadhia said.

