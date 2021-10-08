All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Mukesh Ambani Set To Launch Indias First 7-Eleven Convenience Store In Mumbai Tomorrow

Image Credits: The Indian Express, The New Indian Express

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Mukesh Ambani Set To Launch India's First 7-Eleven Convenience Store In Mumbai Tomorrow

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Maharashtra,  8 Oct 2021 10:49 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Reliance Retail Ltd. secured the pact 7-Eleven Inc (SEI) just days after rival supermarket operator Future Retail Ltd. ended its deal with one of the world's biggest convenience US chains.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Reliance Industries, the retail arm of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani is set to open 7-Eleven Inc.'s convenience stores in India, with the first store to be set in Mumbai on Saturday, October 9.

The development will add to Ambani's burgeoning retail empire in the only billion-people-plus consumer market globally that's open to foreign firms, NDTV reported.

Reliance Retail Ltd. secured the pact 7-Eleven Inc (SEI) just days after rival supermarket operator Future Retail Ltd. ended its deal with one of the world's biggest convenience US chains.

The 2019 agreement with Future Group was terminated earlier in October after the firm failed to meet store opening targets and payment of franchise fees.

As per their statement, Reliance Retail said that there would be a rapid rollout of such stores in crucial neighbourhoods across Greater Mumbai, starting with India's financial capital. However, the company did not provide any financial details.

The company said that the store is expected to be a vital contributor to help in employing the local people and build the eco-system for convenient foods.

"India is the second-largest nation in the world and has one of the fastest-growing economies," 7-Eleven's President and Chief Executive Officer Joe DePinto said in the statement.

"It's a good time for the world's largest convenience retailer to make an entry into India," he added.

Good Fit To Harness Reliance's Digital Reach

According to Saloni Nangia, president at retail consultancy Technopak Advisors Pvt, the deal between the two companies is a "good fit" to harness Reliance's digital reach and provide Ambani a "last-mile connectivity to the consumer.

"The landscape is changing with 'kiranas' also becoming digitally sound and that's going to be the largest growing segment in the country," Nangia said.

According to BBC, Reliance Retail Ventures has a turnover of $21bn (£15.5bn) and is the largest and the most profitable retailer in the country. Ambani, on the other hand, has an estimated net worth of $99bn.

Also Read: Myntra Ups Its Sustainability Game, Eliminates 100% Single-Use Plastic Packaging


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Mukesh Ambani 
Reliance Industries 
7-11 Stores 
Future Group 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X