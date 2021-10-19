All section
After Quitting Job, 26-Yr-Old Civil Engineer Takes To Cow Farming, Earns Upto Rs 10L Per Month

Image Credits: Firstpost

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

After Quitting Job, 26-Yr-Old Civil Engineer Takes To Cow Farming, Earns Upto Rs 10L Per Month

Karnataka,  19 Oct 2021 7:29 AM GMT

Jayaguru Achar Hinder runs a dairy farm with his parents in Munduru village in Puttur Taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. In 2019, he resigned from his job and joined hands with his father to give a technical twist to increase productivity.

Like most of the youth in India, 26-year-old Jayaguru Achar Hinder opted for a 9-5 job after completing his studies. However, his love for farming made him quit his job and he decided to get back to his roots. Today, the engineer earns lakhs per month for his family by not just selling milk and manure, but also the water that flows out of the cowshed after bathing the cows.

A classic example of 'Ghar Vapsi', Hinder runs a dairy farm with his parents in Munduru village in Puttur Taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. After completing his Bachelor of Engineering from Vivekananda College of Engineering and Technology, Puttur, Hinder worked with a private firm for Rs 22,000 per month. However, after working for a year, he was fed up with his routine job. In 2019, he resigned from his job and joined hands with his father to give a technical twist to increase productivity, News18 reported.

"I was thinking of expanding our dairy and trying innovative methods to increase revenue while pursuing my degree. All the brainstorming proved to be helpful while making practical decisions," Hinder said.

Initially, his father used to own 10 cows. Now, the cattle strength has expanded to 130. With his innovative ways into the farm dairy, the family earns Rs 10 lakhs per month.

After intense research, the qualified engineer travelled to Patiala and bought a cow dung drying machine. He manages to sell nearly 1000 of the dry cow dung bag every month to the farmers of neighbouring villages.

Earning Money From Slurry

He collects a mixture of cow dung, cow urine, and water after bathing the cows, which is a slurry. This water is then stored and transported in tankers. The family owns a tanker that could hold about 7,000 litres of slurry. He sells 1 tanker quantity of this mixture on a daily basis, which costs nearly 8 to 11 rupees per litre.

Gonandajala

Hinder also came across a high nutrient fluid called 'Gonandajala' online, which helps in boosting the growth of crops. When a cow is dead, the corpse is put in a large tank with a calculated amount of cow urine, buttermilk, water, and other items. It is kept for 6 to 7 months. After the body is entirely decomposed, the fluid is used as liquid fertiliser and later mixed with water to use it as a fertiliser.

Apart from this, the young entrepreneur sells 750 litres of milk every day and nearly 30 to 40kg of ghee monthly.

"We have 10 people to help us with all the activities. We also have milking machine that reduces the manual work. There is good water facilities inside the cowshed to ensure one does not spend much time in cleaning. Such small but effective changes helps in boosting productivity" Hinder explained.

In the future, he also plans to set up a unit to produce milk products.

