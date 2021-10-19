All section
Caste discrimination
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Bashes Fabindia For Its Controversial Ad Calling Diwali Jashn-e-Riwaaz

Image Credits: Twitter, The Times of India 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Bashes Fabindia For Its Controversial Ad Calling Diwali 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz'

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  19 Oct 2021 5:36 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Fabindia had posted an advertisement on Twitter showing a few male and female models in saris and kurta pyjamas. The tweet didn’t go well with a certain section of people who raised objections to the collection being named using Urdu words 'Jashn' (celebration) and 'Riwaaz' (custom).

BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya has taken a dig at ethnic apparel brand Fabindia for its controversial ad campaign calling Diwali "Jashn-e-Riwaaz".

Taking to his Twitter handle, he said, "Deepavali is not Jash-e-Riwaaz. This deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals, depicting models without traditional Hindu attires, must be called out."

Tagging Fabindia, he warned that such brands must face economic costs for such deliberate misadventures.

On October 9, Fabindia had posted an advertisement on Twitter showing some male and female models in saris and kurta pyjamas. The tweet said, "As we welcome the festival of love and light, Jashn-e-Riwaaz by Fabindia is a collection that beautifully pays homage to Indian culture."



Twitterati Trolls Fabindia

However, the tweet didn't go well with certain section of people who took offense at the collection being named using Urdu words 'Jashn' (celebration) and 'Riwaaz' (custom) and demanded apology from the brand.

"Cancelling all purchasing from Fabindia this year. Who names Diwali collection as Jashn-e-Riwaaz ?? Not interested in buying. Fabindia you can enjoy your "Jashn" with the people you are catering too. Not for sure #BoycottFabIndia," one of the Twitter users wrote.

"The Diwali collection could have been named more sensitively in my opinion by Fab Co. It displays inflammatory thought process of the brand Would one expect during Eid, Fab Pakistan selling Radha Rani Collection. Or how about a "Shubh Mangal Riti" collection during Eid and Xmas," another user wrote.

Author and speaker Shefali Vaidya also bashed the brand for 'de-Hinduising' festivals.

"Wow @FabindiaNews great job at de-Hinduising Deepawali! Call it a 'festival of love and light', title the collection 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz', take Bindis off foreheads of models but expect Hindus to buy your overpriced, mass produced products in the name of 'homage to Indian culture'!" she said.

Meanwhile, Fabindia has pulled down the advertisement from its Twitter handle after coming under fire and has removed the name or hashtag 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz.'

Also Read: Children Can Be Superspreaders, Carry Emerging COVID-19 Variants: Study


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Fabindia 
Fabindia Controversy 
Fabindia Ad 
Tejasvi Surya 

