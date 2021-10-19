BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Bashes Fabindia For Its Controversial Ad Calling Diwali 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz'

BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya has taken a dig at ethnic apparel brand Fabindia for its controversial ad campaign calling Diwali "Jashn-e-Riwaaz".

Taking to his Twitter handle, he said, "Deepavali is not Jash-e-Riwaaz. This deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals, depicting models without traditional Hindu attires, must be called out."

And brands like @FabindiaNews must face economic costs for such deliberate misadventures. https://t.co/uCmEBpGqsc — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) October 18, 2021

Tagging Fabindia, he warned that such brands must face economic costs for such deliberate misadventures.



On October 9, Fabindia had posted an advertisement on Twitter showing some male and female models in saris and kurta pyjamas. The tweet said, "As we welcome the festival of love and light, Jashn-e-Riwaaz by Fabindia is a collection that beautifully pays homage to Indian culture."









Twitterati Trolls Fabindia

However, the tweet didn't go well with certain section of people who took offense at the collection being named using Urdu words 'Jashn' (celebration) and 'Riwaaz' (custom) and demanded apology from the brand.



"Cancelling all purchasing from Fabindia this year. Who names Diwali collection as Jashn-e-Riwaaz ?? Not interested in buying. Fabindia you can enjoy your "Jashn" with the people you are catering too. Not for sure #BoycottFabIndia," one of the Twitter users wrote.

"The Diwali collection could have been named more sensitively in my opinion by Fab Co. It displays inflammatory thought process of the brand Would one expect during Eid, Fab Pakistan selling Radha Rani Collection. Or how about a "Shubh Mangal Riti" collection during Eid and Xmas," another user wrote.



Author and speaker Shefali Vaidya also bashed the brand for 'de-Hinduising' festivals.



"Wow @FabindiaNews great job at de-Hinduising Deepawali! Call it a 'festival of love and light', title the collection 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz', take Bindis off foreheads of models but expect Hindus to buy your overpriced, mass produced products in the name of 'homage to Indian culture'!" she said.

Meanwhile, Fabindia has pulled down the advertisement from its Twitter handle after coming under fire and has removed the name or hashtag 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz.'



