23-Yr-Old US Man With Down Syndrome Becomes Award-Winning Travel Photographer

23-year-old Houston Vandergriff, from Tennessee in the United States, is taking the internet by storm after his video, of being diagnosed with Down Syndrome and conquering the odds to become a travel photographer, went viral.



Vandergriff shared the video on his Instagram handle which goes by the name @downsandtowns. He can be seen dressed as a doctor who tells his parents about their son's disorder. The text appears on the screen which reads, "the doctors to my parents: we're so sorry your son has down syndrome."

Later, he takes on the role of "everybody else" who said, "that's so sad he'll never be able to do anything."



Finally, Houston is himself, holding his camera in one hand and a photograph in the other while dancing his heart out. The text on the screen says that he is an award-winning photographer and has been to 26 countries at just the age of 23.



The clip was shared on April 5 and has garnered over 4,500 likes and comments praising Vandergriff for his enthusiasm and strength.



Vandergriff is a member of the Southern Appalachia Nature Photographers and the International Travel Writers and Photographers Association, according to downsandtowns.com.

He also serves as the board member of the non-profits, "Beloved, Empowering Women" and the Sunshine Ambassadors, a dance troupe for individuals with special needs.

Vandergriff wished to inspire and educate people through his photography.





Also Read: Two Bihar Students Develop COVID-19 Alert Device, Centre Issues Patent Rights