Two Bihar Students Develop COVID-19 Alert Device, Centre Issues Patent Rights

Two high school students from Bihar's Patna have developed a unique alert device that would measure and send a warning message if a person is in close proximity to someone with above normal temperature. The device would also aid in maintaining physical distancing in crowded areas.

Called the 'Contactless Temperature and Distance Measuring' (CTDM), the device is about the size of a badge that can be pinned on one's clothes and works on the formula of Infrared Sensitivity (IS).

The device is the brainchild of Arpit Kumar, a class 12 student, and his brother Abhijeet Kumar, a class 10 student, from Bihar Bal Bhawan Kilkari which was set up by the state government's education department to identify and hone the abilities of kids belonging to the underprivileged groups.

"Both Arpit Kumar and Abheejit Kumar, who come from middle-class families of Patna, have set an example of technical excellence shown in developing this unique device. They have worked hard on the device that is now registered by the patent office of the central government," said Jyoti Parihar, director of the Kilkari, reported The New Indian Express.

"We are in touch with several companies that manufacture devices and have started the consultation with some Bihar-based industrialists who can take it to the production level for the larger benefit of those battling this deadly virus," she said, further adding that the Kilkari offers support and opportunities to those children who are deprived of the same at their homes and schools," she added.

Speaking on the specifications and working of the device, the duo said, "This custom compact device (shapes of illustrates a 'Badge) measures the surface temperature of a body and receives data processed through a microcontroller at mega 328P."

They had been working on the device for a period of four months during the lockdown last year. The institute reportedly helped them register the device with the government agency and receive the certification from the patent office in Mohali on March 5 this year.

Also Read: Ventilators Given Under PM-CARES Fund Faulty, Defective: Rajasthan Tells Centre