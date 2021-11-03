11-Yr-Old Maharashtra Girl Among World's Most Intelligent Humans, Beats Einstein's Score In IQ

An 11-year-old girl from Marahstra's Nagpur has brought laurels to India by becoming a part of the top 1% intelligent people on this planet— the Mensa Society, the largest and the oldest high IQ society in the world.

Rucha Chandorkar scored 162 in the Mensa IQ exam. The test identifies and fosters human intelligence. The organisation spread around the world restricts its membership to the top 2 per cent of the population by IQ.

Reportedly, she surpasses Albert Einstein's score of 160.

The results had come in the last week of September. "I was expecting 130 and hoping for more. But when I saw 162, I was overjoyed," she told the Times of India.

The Mensa achievement is not new in the family, as Rucha's brother Akhilesh had bagged 160 in the 2016 test. At the time, the family lived in Nagpur but have now shifted to Scotland, where parents, Rutwik and Sonali, had spent their early professional years in the IT sector.

Although other organisations conduct various other IQ examinations with different score ranges, Mensa's scores are significant.

"She did show her interest in taking the test and always wondered if she would be able to surpass her brother's score," the parents said. They realised Rucha was a gifted child, as they said they picked up signals from the things she was able to do beyond her age, from solving puzzles, riddles to academics, etc.

The 11-year-old prodigy holds an interest in illustrations and drawing and wishes to pursue it as a career, while Akhilesh is interested in maths and physics, specifically space exploration.

