Caste discrimination
Recycled Art! ITI Berhampur Students Create Indias Tallest Robot From E-Waste

Credits: IndiaTV, OdishaPost 

Sustainability
Recycled Art! ITI Berhampur Students Create India's Tallest Robot From E-Waste

Odisha,  3 Nov 2021 6:11 AM GMT

Students from the Industrial Training Institute used discarded electronic toys, PCB, printers, CD players, VCRs, cartridges, RAM, keyboards, mouse, etc., they had collected from across the Berhampur city.

The students of Industrial Training Institute of Berhampur, Odisha, have given a new definition to electronic waste management by creating a robot 'ROBO' out of waste. It is considered India's tallest e-waste sculpture, with a height of 30 feet and weighing 3 tonnes.

They used discarded electronic toys, PCB, printers, CD players, VCRs, cartridges, RAM, keyboards, mice, etc., they had collected from across the Berhampur city, Hindustan Times reported.

The students are trainees from the electrician, electronics, and painter department of the institute. The e-waste for the robot was collected from Berhampur city.

Principal Dr Rajat Kumar Panigrahy said the motive behind this innovation was to urge people to reconnect with nature, understand the scientific management of e-waste, and utilise it correctly. The country generates large quantities of electronic waste, which further pollutes air and water.

Many electronics can be repaired and sold as refurbished goods; some can be reused after melting and returning to their raw form. But most of the goods mentioned above outlast their usefulness and become e-waste. They cannot even be disposed of in landfills, as they contain harmful components. Hence, it is important to keep them from the trash.

"As e-waste comprise many toxic elements, including copper, liquid crystal, lithium, mercury, nickel, selenium, arsenic and barium, ROBO is an effort to spread awareness among the people for environmental protection," said Panigrahy, as per Hindustan Times.

In 2020, ITI Behrampur had created an open-air scrap sculpture park, which the Asia Book of Records recognised as the largest sculpture park in Asia. It was spread over 10000 square metres and had 20 sculptures, with heights between 7 ft-70 ft.

