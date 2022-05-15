All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Get Me Admitted To A Private School: 11-Year-Olds Demand Stumps Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Image Credit: Hindustan Times

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

'Get Me Admitted To A Private School': 11-Year-Old's Demand Stumps Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Bihar,  15 May 2022 5:29 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

A Class 6 student from a local government school in Bihar stumped Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by asking him to get him admitted to a private school, as the education in government schools was not 'up to the mark'.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

An 11-year-old student surprised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by asking him to get admitted to a private school because of government schools' poor quality of education. The Class 6 student approached the CM while interacting with Patna people and pleaded with him for schooling in a private school.

Kumar had gone to his native village of Kalyanbigha in the Nalanda district to attend his wife's death anniversary. The video clip of the entire incident has gone viral on social media.

The young child's confidence impressed the Chief Minister, who asked his officials to make appropriate arrangements for the child.

Wanted To Become An IAS-IPS Officer

In the video clip of the meeting, the child is seen saying, "Sir! Listen Na Pranaam…I want to study. Please help me. The teachers do not know how to give quality education at the government school of Neema Kaul", Hindustan Times reported.

Later, the 11-year-old Sonu said that his father, Ranvijay Yadav, worked as a curd seller. He also added that his father consumes alcohol with whatever money he earns. Therefore, he does not have enough money to afford an education in a private school.

The 11-year-old already gives tuitions to over 40 children up to class 5. He said that if the government helped him, he also wanted to become an IAS-IPS officer.

Poor Student-Teacher Ratio

The viral video won the heart of netizens, and the Opposition said that the boy's heartfelt plea speaks volumes about the condition of education in Bihar. The state is often blamed for having a poor student-teacher ratio.

According to official figures, Bihar has 72,663 government schools, including 42,573 primaries, 25,587 upper-primary, 2,286 secondary and 2,217 senior secondary schools. Moreover, the state government has also said that it was appointing over 1.25 lakh teachers in the state to better education.

Also Read: Karnataka Includes RSS Founder's Speech In Class 10 Textbook Amid Opposition's Criticism

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
11-Year-Old 
Private School 
Education 
Bihar 

Must Reads

Ensuring Women's Safety! TN Govt Launches AI-Enabled Panic Button, CCTV Surveillance In Chennai Buses
New York: At Least 10 Killed In 'Racially Motivated' Shooting At Buffalo Supermarket, Gunman Surrendered
Historic Journey Of Thomas Cup: Here's Why The Trophy Signifies World Supremacy In Badminton
'Get Me Admitted To A Private School': 11-Year-Old's Demand Stumps Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X