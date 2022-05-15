'Get Me Admitted To A Private School': 11-Year-Old's Demand Stumps Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

An 11-year-old student surprised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by asking him to get admitted to a private school because of government schools' poor quality of education. The Class 6 student approached the CM while interacting with Patna people and pleaded with him for schooling in a private school.

Kumar had gone to his native village of Kalyanbigha in the Nalanda district to attend his wife's death anniversary. The video clip of the entire incident has gone viral on social media.

The young child's confidence impressed the Chief Minister, who asked his officials to make appropriate arrangements for the child.

Wanted To Become An IAS-IPS Officer

In the video clip of the meeting, the child is seen saying, "Sir! Listen Na Pranaam…I want to study. Please help me. The teachers do not know how to give quality education at the government school of Neema Kaul", Hindustan Times reported.

Later, the 11-year-old Sonu said that his father, Ranvijay Yadav, worked as a curd seller. He also added that his father consumes alcohol with whatever money he earns. Therefore, he does not have enough money to afford an education in a private school.

The 11-year-old already gives tuitions to over 40 children up to class 5. He said that if the government helped him, he also wanted to become an IAS-IPS officer.

Poor Student-Teacher Ratio

The viral video won the heart of netizens, and the Opposition said that the boy's heartfelt plea speaks volumes about the condition of education in Bihar. The state is often blamed for having a poor student-teacher ratio.

According to official figures, Bihar has 72,663 government schools, including 42,573 primaries, 25,587 upper-primary, 2,286 secondary and 2,217 senior secondary schools. Moreover, the state government has also said that it was appointing over 1.25 lakh teachers in the state to better education.

