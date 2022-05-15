All section
Image Credit: Wikipedia, Wikimedia Commons

Education
Karnataka Includes RSS Founder's Speech In Class 10 Textbook Amid Opposition's Criticism

Karnataka,  15 May 2022 4:19 AM GMT

​The state government adopted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar's speech as one of the lessons in the Class 10 Kannada textbook from the academic year 2022-23.

In what the Opposition claimed as a direct move to include Hindutva in the education system, the Karnataka state government included the speech of Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in the Kannada textbook for Class 10. Hedgewar was one of the founders of the right-wing political organization.

The Committee led by writer Rohith Chakrateertha had recommended including the text of the speech in the textbook for children. The lesson is titled, 'Nijavada Adarsha Purusha Yaaragabeku?', translated as 'Who should be the real role model?'

'Attempt To Infuse Religious Ideology Among Students'

The Committee had submitted its final report in March after the text was included as Lesson five for the Class 10 students. Currently, the textbook is undergoing printing. Many political experts and writers have objected to the move, saying that it was an attempt to infuse religious ideology among students.

However, BC Nagesh, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, insisted that there was 'nothing objectionable' about the recent inclusions and exclusions from the school curriculum for class 10, The Hindu reported.

On the other hand, lessons from well-known writer and Journalist P Lankesh and several others have been dropped.

Need For Scientific And Secular Education

Writer SG Siddaramaiah and the former President of the Kannada Development Authority argued that the 'core objective' of the National Education Policy 2020 was to saffronize school education. Moreover, he also alleged that the RSS agenda was being enforced in schools through NEP. He also called for all 'conscious citizens' to oppose the move and support the cause of scientific and secular values in education that respect pluralism and multiculturalism of India and the state.

However, Minister Nagesh vehemently denied the objections and said that an independent committee was formed to decide the revised text of the textbooks.

