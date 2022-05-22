Delhi: 19-Yr-Old Zepto Delivery Boy Dies In Hit-And-Run Case, Grieved Family Demand Justice

A 19-year-old boy named Karan Raju, a Zepto delivery partner, working with Zypp, died on May 16 in a hit-and-run case when he was smacked by an overspeeding car from behind in Delhi's Dwarka.

The incident happened when Raju was returning after completing a delivery, and he died while undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday, May 18. His family on Saturday, May 21, said that they wanted justice for the victim and to know who killed him.

About The Incident

The incident took place on Monday, May 16, near the DnD restaurant in Dwarka Sector 10. He was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyayyay by one of his co-delivery staff. He was then shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Zepto released a statement and promised a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim's family. They also said that the company would bear treatment and funeral expenses. The company also showed remorse about Karan's death in their tweet.

What Does The Family Have To Say?



In a report by The New Indian Express, the victim's father said he could not hold himself together when visitors came to him to mourn his loss. He added that he had just returned from the police station and that the remains of the vehicle that hit his son were still there.

He said, "I found a few pieces of the vehicle that hit my son's scooter. I handed over the bloodstains to the police for investigation. The police told us that they have found a Tata car in a mangled position which matches the charred remains. The police said that they found the owner of the said vehicle and will be questioning him."

Further, the father said that his son was hardworking and wanted to do something big in life. He told the press that he worked at a golf course in Gurgaon and did not earn enough to support the family. He became a delivery boy to financially support his family and save money for his sister's wedding.

Dwarka DCP Shankar Choudhary said that the investigation is in full swing and that the suspects will be caught soon.

