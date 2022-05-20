Fall Armyworm Outbreak Reported In 89 Mizoram Villages, Damage Caused To Maize Cultivations In State

On Thursday, Mizoram state agriculture department officials say that the state is facing a Fall Armyworm (FAW) outbreak. The dangerous crop-destroying pest has damaged maize cultivations in several parts of the state. 89 villages all over Mizoram have been affected by the FAW outbreak.

In a report by Business Standard, James Lalsiamliana, the Agriculture Department Director, stated that the department received verbal reports of the FAW outbreak early this month. A written report from several parts of the state was received on May 13.

He added that 89 villages in seven districts across the state have been affected by the infestation and that FAW was detected in more than 490 hectares of land across the state where maize is being cultivated.

The FAW outbreak in Mizoram was first witnessed in 2019, and Lalsiamliana said that this had happened every year since then during the dry and warm season.



Districts Affected In Mizoram

The districts of Lunglei, which is in Southern Mizoram, and Mamit, which is on the Western part of the state and borders Tripura and Bangladesh, have been the worst affected districts because of the FAW outbreak. In the Lunglei district, 22 villages are affected, and the outbreak is spread across 287 hectares of land. 29 villages are affected in the Mamit district, and the outbreak is spread across 93.6 hectares of land.



In the capital district of Aizwal, 15 villages are affected, and the outbreak is spread over 38.4 hectares.



Farmers in the affected districts are being provided with insecticides and pesticides. They are instructed to use soap solutions, a concoction of salt and red pepper and ash to counter the pests.

The Fall ArmyWorm (Spodoptera Frugiperda) is a crop-destroying pest native to the tropical regions of the western hemisphere from the United States to Argentina. The FAW flies long distances annually during the summer months. While native to the western hemisphere, in 2016, it was reported that the pest was being found in West and Central Africa. It is now found worldwide.

