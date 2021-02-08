After Blocking Twitter Accounts, Songs Of Resistance On Farm Stir Pulled Down From YouTube

After Twitter blocked 250 accounts for making "fake, intimidatory and provocative tweets" in connection with the ongoing farm stir, music videos related to the farmers' protest have been pulled down from the Internet.

'Ailaan', a track by Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal and Himmat Sandhu's 'Asi Vaddange' were taken down from video-sharing platform YouTube after Centre filed legal complaints against the videos.

Famous lyricist Himmat Sandhu's track, which was released four months ago in support of the farmers' protest, garnered over 13 million views. The video focused on the brutality of the action taken by the government on the farmers.

The 'Ailaan' song, sung by Kanwar Grewal emerged as an anthem for the protest. The message of the song was that decisions about crops belong with the farmers and no one else.

"This is a big issue for us. We are all connected with the soil," singer Kanwar Grewal said.



As per reports, the centre has filed legal complaints against the "songs of resistance", which were available on social media and performed at several farmers' protest sites.

Soon after the videos were pulled down from the platform, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ekta Ugrahan state secretary Shingara Singh Mann said that the government can remove these from YouTube but it cannot erase these songs from the hearts of people.

Recently, nearly 250 Twitter accounts, including those of Kisan Ekta Morcha, Tractor2twitr and jatt_junction were blocked in India, after the government sent a legal notice to Twitter. However, the accounts were unblocked after incessant outrage.

