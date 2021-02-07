Great Injustice Has Been Done To Farmers: 75 Former Civil Servants Write To Centre

Amid the ongoing farmer protest in New Delhi, a group of ex-civil servants on Friday wrote a to Centre stating that great injustice has been done to farmers and expressed concern about the adversarial treatment of farmers by the centre.

Around 75 former civil servants, including former Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Najeeb Jung, former IPS Julio Ribeiro, and Aruna Roy, are part of the Constitutional Conduct Group (CCG). The bureaucrats said that the apolitical farmers are being treated like 'an irresponsible opposition to be derided, demonised and defeated', reported NDTV.

"The repeated, albeit unsuccessful, attempts to polarise the protest along regional, communal and other lines are also reprehensible. Such an approach can never lead to a solution," the letter said.



Expressing concern over Republic Day incident, the civil servants asked, "When one section of farmers hoisted their flag below the National Flag at the Red Fort, why were the police doing literally nothing to prevent the occurrence? What action has the GoI initiated against those in the Delhi Police, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Defence for dereliction of duty? Having barricades at Singhu, which clearly was dividing the farmers sitting in the demonstration, how a few hooligans were able to break the barricades and attack the farmers in the presence of police?" The letter also questioned the police's late reaction to the incident.

The group also questioned the selective coverage of the entire incident by government-controlled and other media outlets. "What happened in the remaining places? Why was the peaceful tractor parade in other places, with citizens welcoming the farmers with flowers and food, not shown?"

Concern was also raised over the blockage of essential services from the farmers such as water, electricity, and the internet and over the barricading of the borders with spikes, bed of nails, barbed wires.

The letter also focused over the issue of sedition charges made out against certain journalists and a Member of Parliament solely for certain tweets posted by them even when the factual position was not clear.

All the officers in the letter reasserted and reiterated their support for the farmers who are demanding the three farm laws to be repealed.

Concluding the letter, they wrote, "We expect the GoI to provide a healing touch and to solve the issue to the satisfaction of the stakeholders."

Signatories of the letter are:

1.Anita Agnihotri, IAS (Retd.) Former Secretary, Department of Social Justice Empowerment, GoI

2. S.P. Ambrose, IAS (Retd.) Former Additional Secretary, Ministry of Shipping & Transport, GoI

3. Anand Arni, R&AW (Retd.) Former Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, GoI

4. G. Balachandhran, IAS (Retd.) Former Additional Chief Secretary, Govt. of West Bengal

5. Vappala Balachandran, IPS (Retd.) Former Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, GoI

6. Gopalan Balagopal, IAS (Retd.) Former Special Secretary, Govt. of West Bengal

7. Chandrashekhar Balakrishnan, IAS (Retd.) Former Secretary, Coal, GoI

8. T.K. Banerji, IAS (Retd.) Former Member, Union Public Service Commission

9. Sharad Behar, IAS (Retd.) Former Chief Secretary, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh

10. Aurobindo Behera, IAS (Retd.) Former Member, Board of Revenue, Govt. of Odisha

11. Madhu Bhaduri, IFS (Retd.) Former Ambassador to Portugal

12. Sundar Burra, IAS (Retd.) Former Secretary, Govt. of Maharashtra

13. Kalyani Chaudhuri, IAS (Retd.) Former Additional Chief Secretary, Govt. of West Bengal

14. Gurjit Singh Cheema, IAS (Retd.) Former Financial Commissioner (Revenue), Govt. of Punjab

15. Anna Dani, IAS (Retd.) Former Additional Chief Secretary, Govt. of Maharashtra

16. P.R. Dasgupta, IAS (Retd.) Former Chairman, Food Corporation of India, GoI

17. M.G. Devasahayam, IAS (Retd.) Former Secretary, Govt. of Haryana

18. Sushil Dubey, IFS (Retd.) Former Ambassador to Sweden

19. A.S. Dulat, IPS (Retd.) Former OSD on Kashmir, Prime Minister's Office, GoI

20. K.P. Fabian, IFS (Retd.) Former Ambassador to Italy

21. Gourisankar Ghosh, IAS (Retd.) Former Mission Director, National Drinking Water Mission, GoI

22. Suresh K. Goel, IFS (Retd.) Former Director General, Indian Council of Cultural Relations, GoI

23. S.K. Guha, IAS (Retd.) Former Joint Secretary, Department of Women & Child Development, GoI

24. H.S. Gujral, IFoS (Retd.) Former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Govt. of Punjab

25. Meena Gupta, IAS (Retd.) Former Secretary, Ministry of Environment & Forests, GoI

26. Ravi Vira Gupta, IAS (Retd.) Former Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India

27. Wajahat Habibullah, IAS (Retd.) Former Secretary, GoI and Chief Information Commissioner

28. Deepa Hari, IRS (Resigned)

29. Sajjad Hassan, IAS (Retd.) Former Commissioner (Planning), Govt. of Manipur

30. Najeeb Jung, IAS (Retd.) Former Lieutenant Governor, Delhi

31. Ish Kumar, IPS (Retd.) Former DGP (Vigilance & Enforcement), Govt. of Telangana and former Special Rapporteur, National Human Rights Commission

32. P.K. Lahiri, IAS (Retd.) Former ED, Asian Development Bank & Former Revenue Secretary, GoI

33. Subodh Lal, IPoS (Resigned) Former Deputy Director General, Ministry of Communications, GoI

34. Harsh Mander, IAS (Retd.) Govt. of Madhya Pradesh

35. Aditi Mehta, IAS (Retd.) Former Additional Chief Secretary, Govt. of Rajasthan

36. Sonalini Mirchandani, IFS (Resigned) GoI

37. Sunil Mitra, IAS (Retd.), Former Secretary, Ministry of Finance, GoI

38. Avinash Mohananey, IPS (Retd.), Former Director General of Police, Govt. of Sikkim

39. Deb Mukharji, IFS (Retd.), Former High Commissioner to Bangladesh and former Ambassador to Nepal

40. P. Joy Oommen, IAS (Retd.), Former Chief Secretary, Govt. of Chhattisgarh

41. Amitabha Pande, IAS (Retd.), Former Secretary, Inter-State Council, GoI

42. Alok Perti, IAS (Retd.), Former Secretary, Ministry of Coal, GoI

43. R. Poornalingam, IAS (Retd.), Former Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, GoI

44. Rajesh Prasad, IFS (Retd.), Former Ambassador to the Netherlands

45. T.R. Raghunandan, IAS (Retd.), Former Joint Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, GoI

46. V.P. Raja, IAS (Retd.), Former Chairman, Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission

47. C. Babu Rajeev, IAS (Retd.), Former Secretary, GoI

48. K. Sujatha Rao, IAS (Retd.), Former Health Secretary, GoI

49. Satwant Reddy, IAS (Retd.), Former Secretary, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, GoI

50. Vijaya Latha Reddy, IFS (Retd.), Former Deputy National Security Adviser, GoI

51. Julio Ribeiro, IPS (Retd.), Former Adviser to Governor of Punjab & former Ambassador to Romania

52. Aruna Roy, IAS (Resigned),

53. Manabendra N. Roy, IAS (Retd.), Former Additional Chief Secretary, Govt. of West Bengal

54. A.K. Samanta, IPS (Retd.), Former Director General of Police (Intelligence), Govt. of West Bengal

55. Deepak Sanan, IAS (Retd.), Former Principal Adviser (AR) to Chief Minister, Govt. of Himachal Pradesh

56. G. Sankaran, IC&CES (Retd.), Former President, Customs, Excise and Gold (Control) Appellate Tribunal

57. N.C. Saxena, IAS (Retd.), Former Secretary, Planning Commission, GoI

58. Ardhendu Sen, IAS (Retd.), Former Chief Secretary, Govt. of West Bengal

59. Abhijit Sengupta, IAS (Retd.), Former Secretary, Ministry of Culture, GoI

60. Aftab Seth, IFS (Retd.), Former Ambassador to Japan

61. Ashok Kumar Sharma, IFoS (Retd.), Former MD, State Forest Development Corporation, Govt. of Gujarat

62. Ashok Kumar Sharma, IFS (Retd.), Former Ambassador to Finland and Estonia

63. Navrekha Sharma, IFS (Retd.), Former Ambassador to Indonesia

64. Raju Sharma, IAS (Retd.), Former Member, Board of Revenue, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh

65. Hardial Singh, IAS (Retd.), Former Presiding Officer, Schools and Colleges Tribunal (Chief Secretary rank), Govt. of Punjab

66. Ramesh Inder Singh, IAS (Retd.), Former Chief Secretary, Govt. of Punjab and former Chief Information Commissioner, Punjab

67. Tirlochan Singh, IAS (Retd.), Former Secretary, National Commission for Minorities, GoI

68. Jawhar Sircar, IAS (Retd.), Former Secretary, Ministry of Culture, GoI, & former CEO, Prasar Bharati

69. Narendra Sisodia, IAS (Retd.), Former Secretary, Ministry of Finance, GoI

70. P.S.S. Thomas, IAS (Retd.), Former Secretary-General, National Human Rights Commission

71. Geetha Thoopal, IRAS (Retd.), Former General Manager, Metro Railway, Kolkata

72. Hindal Tyabji, IAS (Retd.), Former Chief Secretary rank, Govt. of Jammu & Kashmir

73. Jawed Usmani, IAS (Retd.), Former Chief Secretary, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh & former Chief Information Commissioner, Uttar Pradesh

74. Ashok Vajpeyi, IAS (Retd.), Former Chairman, Lalit Kala Akademi

75. Ramani Venkatesan, IAS (Retd.), Former Director-General, YASHADA, Govt. of Maharashtra

