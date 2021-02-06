Fact Check

Media Agencies Present Incomplete Information, Saying 'US Backs India's New Farm Laws'

Media agencies, ANI, PTI reported that the United States has supported new farm laws. The Logical Indian Fact-Check team investigated the report.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   6 Feb 2021 4:21 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath
Media Agencies Present Incomplete Information, Saying US Backs Indias New Farm Laws

On February 4, 2021, ANI, a news agency, reported that the United States has backed India's new farm laws and called these reforms will improve the efficiency of markets. The archive of the tweet can be seen here.

Based on the information of ANI, many other media houses also published the same information.

News18 Hindi, Swarajya Magazine, Amar Ujala, Live Mint and many other media houses published the same information claiming that the US has backed India's new farm laws.


Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut also retweeted ANI's tweet with the caption, "Listen liberals your father Gajni will also not come to save you... He ran... Ha ha."

A similar story was published by The Times of India and Deccan Herald based on the story reported by PTI, a media agency.



On February 3, farmers protesting against the new farm laws in Delhi garnered global support when International pop singer Rihanna, environment teen activist Greta Thunberg and many other international celebrities tweeted in support of the protest. Many right-wing ideologues in India then called out those speaking in solidarity with farmers and said it to be a strategy to de-stabilise the sovereignty of the nation.

Claim:

The United States has backed farm laws.

Fact Check:

ANI and PTI quoted the US States Department. They quoted three points mentioned by the officials:

1. We recognize that peaceful protests are a hallmark of any thriving democracy, and note that the Indian Supreme Court has stated the same.

2. We encourage that any differences between the parties be resolved through dialogue.

3. In general, the United States welcomes steps that would improve the efficiency of India's markets and attract greater private sector investment.

But both the agencies did not quote the fourth statement made by the official. The fourth statement said, "We recognise that unhindered access to information, including the internet, is fundamental to the freedom of expression and a hallmark of a thriving democracy."

The White House correspondent of CNN, Sabrina Siddiqui tweeted screenshot of the statements made by US State Department. She shared the image with the caption, "State Department urges "dialogue" on #FarmersProtests in India, signals concern over blocked Internet access: "We recognize that unhindered access to information, including the internet, is fundamental to the freedom of expression and a hallmark of a thriving democracy."

CNBC-TV18 also tweeted the US State Department statement on India. According to CNBC-TV18, US politician had expressed concern about internet shutdowns.

One thing to note here is that in the entire four lines, no specific statement supporting farm laws were given; a general statement welcoming market reforms by the Indian government was made by the US.

We also noted, ANI in the same report said, "Protestors broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws. On January 22, during the 11th round of talks with protesting farmers, the government proposed to suspend the new legislations for one-and-a-half years and also proposed to set up a joint committee to discuss the Acts." While scuffle happened, what they omitted was the fact that farmers were permitted to hold a peaceful protest in Delhi on Republic Day. The farmers from Haryana, Punjab and Western Uttar Pradesh were granted entry in Delhi by Delhi police to hold tractor rally. It was later that the violence happened and the culprits of the incident are still under investigation.

It is not for the first time that ANI has presented incomplete information which can mislead the readers, some more examples of misreporting can be found here, here and here.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Rakesh Tikait Never Supported Farm Bills, Paper Clipping Saying Otherwise Viral

Claim Review :  The United States has backed farm laws.
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian