Presence Of Variants, People Going Out Led To Youth Getting More Affected, Says ICMR Chief

As India battles the second phase of the coronavirus pandemic, it has become evident that many young people are getting affected by the infection lately.

Commenting on the reasons for young people getting affected, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Chief Dr Balram Bhargava said that there have been two reasons behind the surge in cases.

"We have found that younger people are getting slightly more involved because suddenly they have gone out and there are variants also prevalent in the nation which may be affecting the younger people as well," said the ICMR Chief, as reported by Hindustan Times.

While addressing the press briefing on Tuesday, May 11, Dr Bhargava was also asked whether the Centre was taking any initiative to vaccinate the children who have been predicted to be the target of the third wave of the pandemic.

Dr Bhargava, however, responded that there is not much difference in age between the second and third wave.



"We have been analysing the date since August. People above the age of 45 years are more vulnerable to any adverse outcome and the hospitalised mortality is around 9.6 to 9.7 per cent," he added.

Multiple reports have highlighted that young individuals are more prone to coronavirus infections amid the ongoing second tide which started around March. The Centre had been refuting claims on the shift in the age groups. While a nationwide vaccination programme was kickstarted in January, the vaccine jabs were made available to citizens above the age of 18 only in the first week of May.

K Vijay Raghavan, the government's principal scientific advisor cautioned that the country should invest in preparing for the third wave of the pandemic. He opined that the next wave can surely be avoided if all the necessary precautions are taken.

India reported 3,62,727 fresh coronavirus cases and 4,120 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the data furnished by the Union Health Ministry. The recoveries stood at 3,52,181 during the same time. India has been able to completely vaccinated a mere 2.5 per cent of the population

