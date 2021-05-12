MP Village Barricades Itself From Outsiders To Keep COVID At Arm's Length

People of a village in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, have barred the entry of outsiders into their village. Dhabli is situated about 15 km from Indore and has a population of about 7,000 people. A video of a minister and a collector talking to them at the entrance of their village has viral on social media.

The villagers resorted to the step after two to three COVID deaths were reported in the village, reports NDTV. State minister Tulsiram Silawat and Indore collector Manish Singh, who were on a COVID-19 review tour, stood at a barrier point to talk out of respect for the villagers' decision to not allow outsiders, they said.



The village head of Dhabli village, Mahesh Parihar told the PTI that the death of few villagers on account of Covid-19 made them take the decision. The youths take turns to man the barrier, he added.



This initiative of the villagers was also praised by the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He tweeted and praised the hamlet.









The current case load in Indore has mounted to 1,28,459 cases with 1,212 deaths, thereby making it the worst-hit district of Madhya Pradesh.



