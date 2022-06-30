Crisis Ahead! Yamuna Water Level Lowest In 57 Years, Regular Supply To Be Hit In Delhi

Once again, on Thursday (June 30), the water supply will be affected in numerous parts of Delhi after neighbours Haryana released less water in the Yamuna and two canals, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) stated on June 29. The water level in the Wazirabad pond remained at 666.8 feet, which is the lowest since 1965, as against the normal of 674.5 feet.

Furthermore, the utility said that less water is being obtained from Haryana through the Delhi Sub Branch (DSB) and the Carrier Lined Canal (CLC). As a result, operations at the Wazirabad and Chandrawal WTPs were hit massively, and the water supply would stay affected until the situation improves.

Delhi's Water Crisis!

The Wazirabad and Chandrawal have a treatment capacity of 135 MGD and 90 MGD, respectively. Water will remain available at low pressure in areas like west Delhi, north Delhi, northeast Delhi, south Delhi, and central Delhi, including Delhi Cantonment, and New Delhi Municipal Council areas, the DJB was quoted as saying by News18. The Delhi Jal Board's water supply capability went up to 990 MGD earlier in 2022; however, the utility has not been able to hit this mark for more than a month due to Haryana opting to release less water into the river, as per officials.

The utility had, on June 18, written a letter for the ninth time since April 30, asking Haryana to release more water from the Somba- tributary of the Yamuna, to increase the flow in the river and into the two canals. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had requested Haryana to release additional water in the Yamuna on humanitarian grounds earlier this month.

How Much Water Does Delhi Require?

The national capital needed approximately 1,380 MGD of water, while the DJB provided about 990 MGD. Neighbours Haryana delivers a total of 610 million gallons of water a day through two canals to Delhi — DSB (177) and CLC (368 MGD) — and also the Yamuna (65 MGD). CLC and the DSB are provided water from Hathni Kund from the Munak canal and Bhakra Beas Management Board.

Furthermore, Delhi also receives 253 MGD from Uttar Pradesh via the Upper Ganga Canal, and the rest comes from the ranney wells and tube wells which are installed all across the city.

