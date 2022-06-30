All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Crisis Ahead! Yamuna Water Level Lowest In 57 Years, Regular Supply To Be Hit In Delhi

Image Credit: Unsplash, Facebook/Arvind Kejriwal and Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Crisis Ahead! Yamuna Water Level Lowest In 57 Years, Regular Supply To Be Hit In Delhi

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Delhi,  30 Jun 2022 5:45 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Delhi needed approximately 1,380 MGD of water, while the DJB provided about 990 MGD. Neighbours Haryana delivers a total of 610 million gallons of water a day through two canals to Delhi — DSB (177) and CLC (368 MGD) — and also the Yamuna (65 MGD).

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Once again, on Thursday (June 30), the water supply will be affected in numerous parts of Delhi after neighbours Haryana released less water in the Yamuna and two canals, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) stated on June 29. The water level in the Wazirabad pond remained at 666.8 feet, which is the lowest since 1965, as against the normal of 674.5 feet.

Furthermore, the utility said that less water is being obtained from Haryana through the Delhi Sub Branch (DSB) and the Carrier Lined Canal (CLC). As a result, operations at the Wazirabad and Chandrawal WTPs were hit massively, and the water supply would stay affected until the situation improves.

Delhi's Water Crisis!

The Wazirabad and Chandrawal have a treatment capacity of 135 MGD and 90 MGD, respectively. Water will remain available at low pressure in areas like west Delhi, north Delhi, northeast Delhi, south Delhi, and central Delhi, including Delhi Cantonment, and New Delhi Municipal Council areas, the DJB was quoted as saying by News18. The Delhi Jal Board's water supply capability went up to 990 MGD earlier in 2022; however, the utility has not been able to hit this mark for more than a month due to Haryana opting to release less water into the river, as per officials.

The utility had, on June 18, written a letter for the ninth time since April 30, asking Haryana to release more water from the Somba- tributary of the Yamuna, to increase the flow in the river and into the two canals. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had requested Haryana to release additional water in the Yamuna on humanitarian grounds earlier this month.

How Much Water Does Delhi Require?

The national capital needed approximately 1,380 MGD of water, while the DJB provided about 990 MGD. Neighbours Haryana delivers a total of 610 million gallons of water a day through two canals to Delhi — DSB (177) and CLC (368 MGD) — and also the Yamuna (65 MGD). CLC and the DSB are provided water from Hathni Kund from the Munak canal and Bhakra Beas Management Board.

Furthermore, Delhi also receives 253 MGD from Uttar Pradesh via the Upper Ganga Canal, and the rest comes from the ranney wells and tube wells which are installed all across the city.

Also Read: Assam Floods: Cancer Hospital OPD Continues To Function Under Trees In Flood-Ravaged Silchar

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Delhi 
Arvind Kejriwal 
Water crisis 
Yamuna River 
Yamuna River Pollution 

Must Reads

No, Buddhists Did Not Clash With Muslims As Claimed By Zee News! Viral Report Is Circulated Without Context
This Image Shows Bal Thackeray Applying Tilak On Eknath Shinde's Forehead? No, Viral Claim Is False
My Story: 'I Became An Orphan When I Was 15, And I Have Earned Enough, But Don't Have Anyone To Celebrate With'
Rupee Hits All-Time Low Of Past 79 Per US Dollar; Here Are Factors Responsible For Continuous Devaluation
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X