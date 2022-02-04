World Cancer Day: Are Non-Vegetarians At High Risk Of Colorectal Cancer Than Others?

Annually, February 4 is observed as World Cancer Day, with the aim to raise awareness about one of the most dangerous non-communicable diseases that has afflicted humankind. The day is dedicated as a ray of hope, support and motivation for the patients and the families.

Not only cancer has wreaked havoc and adversely affect mental health, but it also remains the leading cause of death, accounting for nearly 10 million worldwide deaths in 2020.

Food & Cancer

The kind of food and its association with cancer risks have been talked about several times. Many have argued over the dietary choices of people, especially the non-vegetarians, claiming that such individuals live with a higher risk of cancer.

Netizens have argued over the non-vegetarian food causing intestinal cancer. Many also claimed that human bodies were made for vegetarian and plant-based foods.

Many types of differences are found in vegaterian body or non vegetarian body. Human body is made only for vegaterian food. Non veg food stays for 36 to 48 hours due to which the chances of intestinal cancer increases.#WorldCancerDay pic.twitter.com/aOpnDglJff — 😊 Happy Khambra A+😊 (@AlwaysBHappy21) February 4, 2022





People think that there is more power in meat. If there was more strength in the meat, then the elephant would be weak and the poor vegetarian. We should not eat non-vegetarian food. This can cause intestinal cancer. It is not digested in our body quickly.#WhyMillionsEatVeg pic.twitter.com/VJXcRmnjvZ — Manjit (@InsanManjeet77) May 6, 2020





Eating non-vegetarian causes intestinal cancer, it doesn't make disease and food intake good, the human body is designed to digest vegetarian food, so give up non-vegetarian and adopt vegetarian food. #LiveHealthyLife pic.twitter.com/KOggWn9zWl — VISHAL BATHiNDA 🇮🇳 (@__iMVishal) February 18, 2021

The Development Of Colorectal Cancer



Colorectal cancer, known as colon, bowel or rectal cancer, starts in the parts of the large intestine (colon or rectum). The colon and rectum are part of the digestive system and is also called the gastrointestinal (GI) system.

Science states that the colon absorbs water and salt from the food matter after going through the small intestine. Then the waste matter goes into the rectum and is stored there until it passes through the anus. There are ring-shaped muscles around the anus that keeps stool from coming out until they relax during a bowel movement.

At times, there is a growth on the inner lining of the colon or rectum, which is known as polyps. Some polyps change into cancer over time, but not all, depending on the type of polyp. Once it grows, it starts spreading into the colon or rectum walls.

Reportedly, the signs and symptoms include blood in the stool, change in bowel movements, weight loss, fatigue, and so forth.

Non-Vegetarians At High Risk Than Vegetarians?

A study conducted by the researchers of California's Loma Linda University states that people with a vegetarian diet had a 22 percent lower risk of colorectal cancer than the non-vegetarians.

The risk was even lower for those who followed a pescovegetarian diet (vegetarian diet including fish), at about 43 percent. The study aimed to establish the association between the diet and the risks involved.

The researchers had studied the dietary habits of more than 70,000 people in the U.S. Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death.

Which Diet Increases & Decreases Incidence Of Cancer?

Harvard Prof Dr Edward Giovannucci said that the dietary patterns of a vegetarian might decrease insulin and its growth factors, two hormones linked to colorectal cancer, compared to the traditional American diet, which primarily includes meat and other non-vegetarian items.

According to the report, there is a possibility that something in red meat or the way it is cooked encourages the growth of colorectal cancer. A double of it goes for the processed red meats.

Dr Giovannucci said that lower consumption of red meat would help reduce cancer risk. Eating vegetarian and plant foods provides extra beneficial nutrients, including folate, calcium, and fibre, that help against colorectal cancer.

Studies have shown that red and processed meats, including pork, beef, veal, lamb, bacon, ham, lunch meats, meat jerky, hot dogs, salami, etc., raised the most concern in terms of cancer risk. At the same time, vegetarian diets were associated with an overall lower incidence of colorectal cancers.

