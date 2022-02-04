Over 4,000 Criminal Charges Against Legislatures Pending In Courts, Including 5 Yrs-Old Cases

There are about 4,984 criminal cases involving MPs and MLAs of several constituencies pending in various courts across India, until December 1, 2021. Of them, 1,899 cases are more than five years old.

Cases Pending Despite SC Orders

The cases remain pending despite the Supreme Court's directions to hear long-pending criminal charges against sitting and former legislators on priority. In 2020, the apex court had asked the Chief Justices of High Courts to head Special Benches and avoid unnecessary adjournments.

Setting Up Of Special Courts

The data was compiled by the Amicus Curiae, who is working in association with the Supreme Court court, in a matter of setting up special courts to take up such cases against the politicians and expedite the process.

Rise In Pending Cases

The figures are based on the status reports provided by various High Courts. While some states had constituted Special Courts, others had the courts of the respective jurisdiction conducting trials, the report read.

The report was submitted to the top court on Thursday, February 3, by Advocate on Record Sneha Kalita, The Indian Express reported. Kalita informed that the total number of cases pending as of December 2018 was 4,110, and two years later, as of October 2020, there were 4,859 cases.

Legislature With Charges Sitting In Parliament

Reportedly, nearly 2,775 cases have been disposed after December 2018. Despite this, criminal cases against MPs/MLAs have surged from 4,122 to 4,984. Even as there is an increase in the cases, there is no reduction in the number of accused occupying the seats in the Parliament and the State Legislative Assemblies.

Kalita said that the Courts must fast track cases against representatives of the people.

"These jurisdictional Courts conduct the trial of such cases with discharging other roaster allocated to them. In many states, the same learned judge is a Special Court under various statutes such as SC/ST Act, POCSO Act, etc.," IE quoted the report.

It has requested the top court to direct Courts dealing with these cases to conduct trials on a day to day basis.

