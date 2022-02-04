All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Over 4,000 Criminal Charges Against Legislatures Pending In Courts, Including 5 Yrs-Old Cases

Image Credits: ANI, Pixabay

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Over 4,000 Criminal Charges Against Legislatures Pending In Courts, Including 5 Yrs-Old Cases

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

India,  4 Feb 2022 6:47 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-02-04T13:57:41+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The cases remain pending despite the Supreme Court's directions to hear long-pending criminal charges against sitting and former legislators on priority.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

There are about 4,984 criminal cases involving MPs and MLAs of several constituencies pending in various courts across India, until December 1, 2021. Of them, 1,899 cases are more than five years old.

Cases Pending Despite SC Orders

The cases remain pending despite the Supreme Court's directions to hear long-pending criminal charges against sitting and former legislators on priority. In 2020, the apex court had asked the Chief Justices of High Courts to head Special Benches and avoid unnecessary adjournments.

Setting Up Of Special Courts

The data was compiled by the Amicus Curiae, who is working in association with the Supreme Court court, in a matter of setting up special courts to take up such cases against the politicians and expedite the process.

Rise In Pending Cases

The figures are based on the status reports provided by various High Courts. While some states had constituted Special Courts, others had the courts of the respective jurisdiction conducting trials, the report read.

The report was submitted to the top court on Thursday, February 3, by Advocate on Record Sneha Kalita, The Indian Express reported. Kalita informed that the total number of cases pending as of December 2018 was 4,110, and two years later, as of October 2020, there were 4,859 cases.

Legislature With Charges Sitting In Parliament

Reportedly, nearly 2,775 cases have been disposed after December 2018. Despite this, criminal cases against MPs/MLAs have surged from 4,122 to 4,984. Even as there is an increase in the cases, there is no reduction in the number of accused occupying the seats in the Parliament and the State Legislative Assemblies.

Kalita said that the Courts must fast track cases against representatives of the people.

"These jurisdictional Courts conduct the trial of such cases with discharging other roaster allocated to them. In many states, the same learned judge is a Special Court under various statutes such as SC/ST Act, POCSO Act, etc.," IE quoted the report.

It has requested the top court to direct Courts dealing with these cases to conduct trials on a day to day basis.

Also Read: Towards Healthy Nation: UP Farmer Urges Politicians To Encourage Organic Farming

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
000 
Criminal Charges 
Legislatures 
parliament 
high Courts 
supreme court 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X