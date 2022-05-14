Work From Home Or From Office? Where Is The Future Work Culture Heading Towards?

The unexpected global spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) resulted in a serious global economic collapse. Governments implemented absolute lockdown, prohibiting non-essential travel and closing all non-essential operations. The government's rigorous control tactics resulted in numerous uncomfortable working circumstances, and traditional working methods faced significant difficulties. The COVID pandemic had a comparable effect on the world economy as the 2008 financial crisis; however, the long-term implications were more significant. The influence on business performance is greater in strongly affected regions and industries, which include education and healthcare.

To prevent the transmission of the virus and cut down loss, several businesses have adopted flexible work methods, such as working from home. Most individuals were increasingly adopting internet commerce, work from home (WFH), and digital enterprises during the COVID-19 crisis. Work patterns shifted in reaction to the emergency, and the WFH model expanded significantly.

Work From Home: The Future Of Work Culture?

Due to the sheer flexibility, the freedom to wear casual clothes, and the shorter or zero travel time, remote employees are more productive and prefer working from home. Working from home also saves a lot of money, and there is a substantial cost saving for office space.

Working from home allows employees to take breaks whenever they want, not feel rushed to end the call on family members whenever they call and can have lunch whenever they want. In general, a fairly flexible schedule is possible.

This year, it is intended to elevate mental health, emotional well-being, and empathy to the surface. After two years of seeing people become sick at home, retreat from socializing, and deal with dread and worry, corporate leaders will face similar issues. This might involve therapist visits for the employee and their family, access to health and lifestyle facilities, mental health apps and platforms, additional days off, no Skype days, and company-wide weeks off to relax. Working from home enables you to devote more time to your physical and emotional well-being.

We can care for a sick significant other at the house, be prepared for our children way earlier in the day, spend more time snuggling with our dog, or simply enjoy some peaceful time to ourselves. Working from home allows us to reconnect with our loved ones who we had lost contact with while we were busy working from the office.

How Companies Responded To This New WFH Culture

Every situation has two sides, one positive and one bad. It's the same situation here. Some organizations declared working from home a permanent working practice, while others began summoning their staff back to the office.

Over 800 WhiteHat Jr employees have reportedly quit the edtech start-up after being ordered to work from the office as reported by Inc42. Employees were hesitant to come to the office. The resignations emerged from full-time staff across the board. The corporation requested that its staff return to the workplace within a month. The resignation happened because the corporation required all employees to resettle within a short period of time, something many of its employees could not do.



Airbnb, a San Francisco-based vacation rental startup, stated that its employees will be able to live and operate from anywhere. Employees will be allowed to work from anywhere in the entire world commencing in September. According to the firm, they may live and work in up to 170 countries for up to 90 days every year. As per Company CEO Brian Chesky, employees are free to function in their own way based on where they feel most effective. Many employees will have this flexibility, with just a few required to be in the office or a certain region to accomplish their job.

The Rises Of Working From Home!

While some organizations continue to ignore The Great Resignation and encourage people to return to work, data scientists at Ladders believe the writing is on the wall. Working from home is here to stay forever. According to their forecasts, by the end of 2022, 25 per cent of all professional positions in North America would be incredibly remote, and virtual possibilities will continue to grow through 2023.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, Ladders researchers have been closely tracking remote employment opportunities from North America's biggest 50,000 firms. Remote possibilities increased from less than 4 per cent of all high-paying employment before the global pandemic to over 9 per cent by the end of 2020 and more than 15 per cent currently.

Work From Home will be the new working culture or not depends entirely on the work you do as well as the organization. The work-from-home culture will undoubtedly grow, but it will not completely replace the work-from-office culture.

